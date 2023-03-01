100 Years Ago
March 1, 1923
Harry Nusbaum, Chestnut Grove, near Liberty, was badly burned about the head, face, neck and arms in a hen house Wednesday afternoon. The fire was caused by an explosion of a lamp in the brooder, it is claimed. Mr. Nusbaum was in the chicken house at the time. He was unable to escape until help arrived. Neighbors fought the fire vigorously and prevented the flames from spreading to the other chicken houses but was unable to save the building itself.
The work of taking photographs to be incorporated into an air map of the entire State of Maryland will be resumed within the next few weeks, according to a statement by the Major Paul V. Burwell, commander of the One Hundred and Fourth Observation Squadron of the Maryland National Guard. About half of the state was photographed from the air last fall. The maps will be completed in every detail, giving the exact locations of rivers, railroads, electric lines, highways, landmarks and other information necessary to the aviator.
The baseball season of 1923 has commenced for the young people of Frederick city and county. The balmy weather that prevailed Wednesday caused backyard nines all over the city to hold impromptu practices and workouts. Freed’s meadow at the end of East Patrick street was again the scene of life and bustle and much boyish activity Wednesday afternoon and evening. Another baseball nine held practice in the vacant lots on College Park.
40 Years Ago
March 1, 1983
A Pacific storm ranked among the most powerful of a brutal winter bore down Monday on California, where gale winds and up to 5 inches of rain over the weekend caused mudslides and floods that killed at least five people. Residents along the entire California coast were warned to prepare for winds gusting to 60 mph and waves up to 30 feet high, rivaling the ferocity of the four storms in the last week of January that left 11 people dead and damage estimated at $100 million, mainly to beachfront homes and businesses splintered by the giant surf.
Jeff Wilson scored 18 points to lead a parade of 12 Middletown scorers en Route to a 91-63 route of Owings Mills in the Region II Class C quarterfinals at Frederick High School Monday. The win advances the Knights to the regional semifinals on Wednesday when they face top-seeded Smithsburg.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
March 1, 2003
Republicans in the Maryland Senate are trying to win one for The Gipper. A resolution in the General Assembly would call on Marylanders to recognize Feb. 6 as Ronald Reagan Day, celebrating the birthday of the 40th president and Republican icon. The legislation, authored by conservative Sen. Alex Mooney, R-Frederick, has 17 co-sponsors, including every Republican in the chamber, along with four Democrats.
It appears that what Frederick residents suspected is true: February 2003 was the snowiest February in the city’s history. Calvin Meadows of the National Weather Service said that 35.3 inches of snow fell on Frederick this past month, while city figures put the total amount at 38 inches. Richard Helm, a meteorologist with the National Climatic Data Center, said the next highest total was 30.5 inches that fell at the Maryland State Police barracks in 1963.
