100 Years Ago
March 10, 1923
Plans are being made for the erection of a new factory in Frederick. The owners are Mr. and Mrs. Frank Urban and Frank Urban Jr. The latter will manage the plant. A site for the proposed factory has been purchased on East Church street extended along the H. and F. railroad tracks. Various kinds of fine woodwork will be done in the new shop. Later, a planing mill and lumber yard will likely be added to the first plant. Both Frank Urban and his son, Frank Jr., are experts in fine pattern work and expect to take personal supervision of the work done in the plant.
The program for the annual conference of the thirty-fourth District Rotary Clubs to be held in Frederick March 15 and 16 is quite extensive, embracing as it does business sessions, social events and sightseeing tours. The delegates, who are expected to number 600, will arrive in this city on March 14. The majority of the delegates and their ladies are expected to be accommodated at Francis Scott Key Hotel.
40 Years Ago
March 10, 1983
The Chessie System announced Wednesday it plans to recall 47 of the 198 furloughed employees from the Brunswick rail yard.
Midway through an extensive study of Frederick County water resources, state scientists have found no serious chemical pollution problems in area streams, a geologist told the county planning commission Wednesday. “I’ve been fighting for this kind of report for the past three years,” said planning commission member Daniel Poole. “I think it’s important for this board to have information about the quality and quantity of water in the county.”
The Frederick County Health Department is looking for children who played with a dead fox Saturday. Tests this week proved the fox died of rabies. The children found the fox along Carroll Creek behind the Frederick Towne Mall, said Luther Horine, of the Frederick County Health Department. As many as eight children played with the animal for some time, Horine said Wednesday.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
March 10, 2003
Both boys and girls who watch a lot of violence on television have a heightened risk of aggressive adult behavior including spouse abuse and criminal offenses, no matter how they act in childhood, a new study says. The findings are presented in the March issue of the journal Developmental Psychology by psychologists L. Rowell Huesmann and colleagues at the University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research. Mr. Huesmann said televised violence suggests to young children that aggression is appropriate in some situations, especially when it is used by charismatic heroes. It also erodes a natural aversion to violence, he said.
Welcome to competitive Yu-Gi-Oh. The players aren’t holding aces and jacks, but rather “curse of the dragon,” “limiter removal” and “dark hole” cards. On Sunday afternoon in an empty storefront at Frederick Towne Mall, players from at least three states converged to test their skills in what has quickly become one of the most popular character card game in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.