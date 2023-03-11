100 Years Ago
March 11, 1923
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
40 Years Ago
March 11, 1983
Frederick City and County officials, as well as some representatives of county towns, will appear before the state assessment department "as a group" to oppose this year's constant yield figures, Frederick Mayor Ronald N. Young said at his press conference Thursday. "Both the city and the county and a few of our small towns feel the constant yield rate is not accurate," said Young. "We're going to go down as a group and protest."
Frederick City Planners Wednesday voted to recommend that city officials accept a zoning text amendment, which would allow six-story buildings in a B-3 (business) zone without special approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals. The proposed amendment also would decrease setback requirements when the land borders less dense business residential area, from 25-feet per story to 10-feet per story.
The lives and property of people in the Guardian Hose Company's service area came first Saturday, Feb. 26, despite it being the night of their annual banquet. A few minutes after the end of the dinner and program at the Edwin C. Creeger Jr. Post 168, American Legion home, the company was called to an accident on U.S. 15 in Thurmont. Later that night, dancing at the activities building at the carnival grounds was interrupted by a call to a barn fire near Catoctin Furnace.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The "50 Years Ago" summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
March 11, 2003
A three-alarm fire destroyed a 100-year-old home and an attached business building just after midnight Monday. Smoke alarms alerted the Hobbs family, who escaped uninjured. More than 100 firefighters and 10 fire departments responded to the blaze on Unionville Road, which the State Fire Marshal's Office said started in a bathroom in the business office of George P. Von Eiff and Sons, an oil and heating company owned by the Hobbs family. The family business was established almost 100 years ago.
Among city officials and town leaders throughout the county, there are different attitudes toward embracing the county government's affordable housing program. At a Council of Governments meeting Monday county officials touted their "moderately priced dwelling units" program (MDPU), adopted last November, hoping the idea will catch fire with the municipal leaders. The MDPU program, which sets below-market rents and sale prices on one-eighth of homes in developments of 25 or more units, currently applies only in the unincorporated areas of the county.
