100 Years Ago
March 14, 1923
The case of the state against Frank Slifer, about 24 years old, charged with burning the barn of Garfield Crone, a farmer, near Middletown, last December, was taken up before a jury with Judges Glenn H. Worthington and Edward C. Peter on the bench Monday afternoon. After several witnesses, including State Fire Marshal George R. Percy, Baltimore, had testified, court adjourned until this morning. Slifer was arrested a few days after the fire, following an investigation by the state fire marshal and Detective Thomas Dougherty. At that time it was alleged that he confessed his guilt and later denied the charge. Still later he told the officers, according to their story, that he fired the building.
Representatives of a motion picture syndicate, it was stated, were in this city several days looking over sites that might be available for a new theater or movie show house. While the representatives declined to make known any plans they may have under consideration, it is understood they looked over the sites in the area of the new Francis Scott Key Hotel.
40 Years Ago
March 14, 1983
After working 22 years in Keymar’s rural post office, Marian Leakins is an expert not only in mail delivery, but in the historical setting of her town. “If Francis Scott Key were alive today, we’d be delivering his mail,” said Mrs. Leakins, referring to Terra Rubra, the birthplace of Frederick’s own hero. But today, as the returning postmaster of Keymar, Mrs. Leakins has great pride as well as a touch of sadness in leaving the customers she has served and the people she has befriended over the years.
The production of maple syrup began a few hundred years ago when the American Indians used crude techniques to draw sap from sugar maple trees. Then the Pilgrims arrived and improved the tools and methods used. Today, the maple syrup industry is still alive and well in the Northeast, and demonstrations of boiling the sap into the syrup were held this weekend at Cunningham Falls State Park near Thurmont.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
March 14, 2003
The Frederick County Commissioners gave unanimous approval Thursday for design and engineering work on a new on-ramp at the U.S. 15/Md. 26 interchange. The commissioners gave their approval to Alternate 2, which calls for the construction of a ramp from westbound Md. 26 onto northbound U.S. 15. The rest of the existing interchange would be maintained. At a projected cost of $3.3 million, it is by far the cheapest of the three proposals.
A developer outlined plans Thursday for a “significant revitalization project” in downtown Frederick that would create a block of affordable rowhouses and townhouses on Fifth Street. The plan would require the destruction of four historic buildings, which could cause problems for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.