100 Years Ago
March 15, 1923
Diogenes, the famous Greek cynic who lived in a tub, has disciples today. And one of those showed up in Frederick Wednesday evening. But the disciple has modernized this gentleman’s mode of living, he has adopted a covered wheelbarrow as a home for his two children and he pushes this wheelbarrow along the public road himself with his wife hiking beside him. They make the money to finance themselves on the trip by selling postcard pictures of themselves. During the early part of the trip he painted names on mailboxes. He attracted considerable attention when he stopped in front of one of the local hotels Wednesday evening. He was recognized by a tourist, who stated that he had seen the party passing through Raleigh, N.C., some time in the month of January.
Two were killed and two injured last night at 10:15 o’clock when the automobile driven by Ernest Hammerslea, 25, Baltimore, crashed into the side of the covered bridge over Middle Creek, west of Middletown, wrecking the machine, damaging the bridge, and tying up traffic on the state road for nearly two hours. The machine, an R.V. Knight, crashed into the side of the covered bridge with terrific force. The car turned over several times, landing on top of a stone wall.
40 Years Ago
March 15, 1983
Frederick High School students were evacuated from the school Monday afternoon when a chemical was spilled during a science class. Science teacher William Price was admitted to Frederick Memorial Hospital for overnight observations, according to an FMH spokeswoman. Additionally, another teacher, two firemen and two students were treated and released at FMH. Between 350-500 milliliters of Bromine, a liquid chemical, were dropped accidentally by the teacher during a demonstration, according to Tim May of the state fire marshal’s office.
Spirits were high in the parking lot at TJ late Sunday afternoon when members of the Gov. Thomas Johnson High School Marching Band arrived back from Washington after winning the Nellie Phelps Award for being the Best All Around Band in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The TJ band also was top honors in 1981.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
March 15, 2003
The first suit filed against the City of Frederick over the water shortage building moratorium came Thursday from the Ausherman Development Corp., which says its losses in the Whittier development already top $4 million. Ausherman, which says the moratorium costs it $5,000 a day, accuses the city of breaching specific promises made in written agreements dealing with the Planned Neighborhood Development (PND) west of Yellow Springs Pike. The suit cites written promises made in 1988 and 1989 by then-mayor Ronald N. Young, and the city’s continuing failure “to develop the sources of water supply necessary to fulfill its promises.”
In the Lions’ Class 2A state semifinal versus Aberdeen (Harford County) Friday at UMBC’s RAC Arena, Walkersville overcame a mountain of offensive difficulty, stuck to its defensive guns and got a few timely plays from point guard D.J. Vernoy to record a 40-37 victory.
