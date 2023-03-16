100 Years Ago
March 16, 1923
At a special meeting of the Board of Aldermen last night several ordinances were passed. The firs was to establish a building line on the south side of Dill Avenue, from the east end of College Park property westward to North College Parkway; another was to provide for a survey, plans and the construction of a storage reservoir on Fishing Creek, and a third for providing for a bond issue of $60,000.
Visiting Rotarians and their ladies were rendered a delightful reception, dinner and entertainment at Coblentz Hall, Hood College, last night by the Frederick Rotary Club. Governor Albert C. Ritchie, an honorary member of the Annapolis club, and Hon. Huston Thompson, a member of the Federal Trade Commission, were the speakers at the dinner.
New York, March 15 — A lightning bolt which struck the sea 100 feet in the wake of the Albania during a severe electrical storm Tuesday night, shook the ship as if she were a leaf in a hurricane and knocked her captain and the first officer senseless on the bridge. Captain Gibbons’ account said the lightning shaft opened a yawning crater in the sea. He declared the shock was so heavy the mechanism of the ship was momentarily paralyzed. The passengers making merry at a ball in the dining saloon believed the ship had struck a mine and rushed for the boat deck and life preservers.
40 Years Ago
March 16, 1983
Frederick County Sheriff Robert C. Snyder wants three new deputies in the coming budget year to help handle an ever-increasing workload. In addition, the sheriff wants money to replace seven patrol cars. Those cars are included in the county’s motor pool budget. “As the county grows, we’re going to have to provide more police,” Snyder said. “I’d like them to be deputy sheriffs.”
Spring is nearly here, according to Albert Miller of Elm Street, Frederick. Miller said Monday he spotted a large flock of wild geese making the annual warm weather trek south. Miller said the geese were flying very high and were honking loudly. There were about 200 flying in the traditional V-shape, he said.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
March 16, 2003
With the recent sunshine and milder temperatures, the tulip and daffodil shoots appearing in yards, and the fact that spring officially starts Friday, most don’t want to be reminded of winter. But it was too winter a winter not to be given its due.
Pete Wiles Road at Little Catoctin Creek was shut down to traffic Saturday after a pair of teenagers on a hike found part of the culvert had collapsed. Taking a shortcut home through the 140-foot tunnel they noticed something seemed strange. “There was no light on the other end,” said Brad Kehoe, a senior at Middletown High School. Where the tunnel stood about 71/2 feet when the teens entered the pipe, it later drooped to where Brad, who is 5-foot-10, couldn’t stand up anymore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.