100 Years Ago
March 17, 1923
Washington — Modern sages, who wag their heads and proclaim that the good ship earth is fast sailing into warmer atmospheres, where summer is perpetual and snows are unknown, are merely indulging in self-hypnosis, according to Forecaster C.L. Mitchell of the United States weather bureau. Accurate records of temperatures in Washington have been kept at the local bureau for fifty years and an examination of them shows that there has been no measurable permanent increase or decrease.
Mrs. Elinor Markey-Hughes, New York, formerly of Frederick, daughter of Mrs. Ida M. Markey, this city, will be heard by radio fans this evening at 7:30 o’clock. At that hour she, with other members of the Brahms quartet, will give a recital at the office of the American Telephone and Telegraph Company and the concert will be broadcasted by radio.
Charles C. Franklin, indefatigable hiker, arrived in Frederick Wednesday thus completing 22,187 miles of walking — no “lifts” accepted en route. Franklin intends to cover 45,000 miles and has already made a fair start to accomplish his purpose. From Frederick he left to go to Baltimore, to Annapolis and to Washington where he will visit the State Department and arrange for passports for a European tour on which he will embark shortly.
40 Years Ago
March 17, 1983
John William “Jack” Derr, 41, well-known insurance agent in Frederick and active in Republican politics and civic activities, was chosen Wednesday night as senator-designate to replace the late Sen. Edward P. Thomas Jr. Derr was the top vote-getter in last fall’s election of the Republican Central Committee of Frederick County. Derr’s name will now go to Gov. Harry R. Hughes for final approval.
A mediator’s recommendation that Frederick County schoolteachers get a 5 percent cost-of-living raise leaves the county commissioners “in a hell of a position,” Commissioner Sterling E. Bollinger said Wednesday. In January, the commissioners promised all county employees a 2.5 percent across-the-board hike. “I’m very disappointed that an arbitrator, knowing the benchmark we set earlier in the year, would write an opinion like that,” he said.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
March 17, 2003
As Frederick County grows, so do the needs of the fire and rescue service. Realizing growth was imminent, officials started planning for changes more than 20 years ago. The fire department was the center of many communities, and the tradition continues today across the county. Last year, fire and rescue personnel responded to 22,816 incidents, compared to 22,510 in 2001.
Blue Service Star Banners, when displayed in a home’s window, indicate that family has a relative or child actively serving with American forces in the Middle East. First popularized during World War I, blue star banners are back and those who have received them display them proudly for all to know the sacrifices their sons or daughters are making for the nation.
