100 Years Ago
March 2, 1923
March came in Thursday neither as a lamb nor as a lion. A state of neutrality was maintained, so to speak, as the day developed. There were not violent wind storms and now snow fell during the day. One the other hand, the skies clouded in the afternoon and warm southern breezes cooled toward evening.
Announcement was made Thursday of purchase and transfer of Mt. City Garage from the Mt. City Garage Company to Eugene A. Grove and James H. Grove. The conduct of the garage will be continued under the name of Mt. City Garage. The garage business will be continued under the management of J.J. Snyder. The repair department will be continued as at present by Clyde M. Roney. Irving R. Chew will continue the battery department.
LOCAL MENTIONS:
“Hot Cross Buns, Telephone your order to Hershberger’s for Hot Cross Buns Friday.”
“Notice to Trappers: We want your furs, we guarantee highest cash prices. Telephone 921 or 1047, Reliable Junk Co., 126 E. 5th Street.”
“Peerless Paper Meat Sacks. Best protection for your meat. 5 cents. News-Post, Frederick, Md.”
40 Years Ago
March 2, 1983
Committee sessions and other functions at the Maryland Senate have been canceled Thursday so that legislators can attend the funeral of State Sen. Edward P. Thomas, who died Tuesday at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Thomas, 54, Republican minority leader in the Senate, had been hospitalized since late last year and took the oath of office from Senate President Melvin S. Steinberg, D-Baltimore County, in January from his hospital bed. Thomas, who represented Frederick County and part of Washington County, underwent surgery for cancer two years ago. He told recent visitors that he believed he had won the battle with cancer and was looking forward to returning to his duties in Annapolis.
Fire and rescue personnel work against the clock practically every day. But that race against the clock will be fun Wednesday evening as representatives from various fire and rescue companies compete in an ice cream eating contest at the Frederick Towne Mall. The Maryland-Virginia Milk Producers Association will provide a plate of ice cream for each contestant to see who can eat the most in a given period of time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
March 2, 2003
Frederick County has a long history of burying the indigent, the “unbefriended” and the unclaimed dead, from stillborns to tramps to murderers. A lonely field in the northwest corner of the city is the resting place for thousands of these souls. The field is not platted, the graves are not marked. No chart exists to tell who lies there. County records confirm the names and dates of death for 1,240 people buried at Montevue Hospital’s Potter’s Field between 1832 and 1956, but thousands more may be buried there. Their names were lost when the old Montevue Home was leveled in 1987 because few records from the building were saved. The acred or so of ground that comprises Potter’s Field is memorialized with a simple monument that reads: “Memory, Potter Field (sic).”
A global online community of women exists thanks to the initiative of one Frederick County mother. Each month, 5 million women visit the network of Internet sites known as HerPlanet.com, according to founder Dottie Gruhler. The network has sites dedicated to topics such as business, motherhood, recreation and health. “We want to get it to the point that HerPlanet isn’t just a place where you go online but is an organization for women,” the Ijamsville resident said.
