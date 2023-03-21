100 Years Ago
March 21, 1923
Recent violation of flag etiquette was the subject of discussion at the regular meeting of the American Legion, Francis Scott Key Post, at the Armory Tuesday evening. The members of the auxiliary expressed themselves as deploring the one or two recent cases that have occurred here, especially one very flagrant case of disrespect for the flag. It was also brought out that the picture of the President of the United States should be applauded whenever shown at the movies, and that this is seldom done any more.
One man was killed and three injured, two seriously, Tuesday at noon when the freight car which they were unloading at the plant of the Greenstone Products Company, Incorporated, Deerfield, west of Thurmont, tumbled from an elevated track at the Deerfield plant. A portion of the trestling was carried with the car. M.J. Stoner, 18, son of Samuel Stoner, Franklinville, near Thurmont, was killed, death resulting from concussion of the brain.
Winter will go out at 10:20 o’clock this morning, riding on the tail end of one of the two worst cold waves for 26 years this late in March. The last day of winter was all that could be expected. At least it exceeded anything in the way of cold weather Maryland has known for more than a quarter of a century. Tuesday morning early a low temperature of 16 1/2 degrees above zero was registered at the local weather bureau office. Although the cold was piercing, little damage is reported to crops.
40 Years Ago
March 21, 1983
Anything full size also exists in miniature. At least, one may have reached that conclusion after attending the Frederick Dollhouse and Miniature Sale a the Sheraton Inn-Frederick Sunday. Small items such as knives, welcome mats, birds, false teeth and pianos were available to those interested in adding to their collections.
High temperatures and low interest rates contributed to the crush of visitors this weekend at the Eighth Annual Home Show, sponsored by the Frederick County Home Builders Association. Robert Hilton of the association estimated between 18,000 and 20,000 people attended the two-day event at the Frederick Fairgrounds.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
March 21, 2003
Several county roads were shut down Tuesday evening because of flooding from the heavy rainfall, according to emergency communication officials. Donnie Crum, assistant supervisor for highway operations, said Gas House Pike in Frederick city was closed because of overflow from Linganore Creek. In Emmitsburg, Creamery Road and Keysville Road near Toms Creek were both closed.
Heavy rains and chilly temperatures didn’t keep peace activists from marching through downtown Frederick on Thursday evening. About 45 people, young, old and in between met at Memorial Park to protest the U.S. attack on Iraq. Most carried umbrellas. One carried a drum.
