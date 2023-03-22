100 Years Ago
March 22, 1923
Washington, March 21 — Rain-making, in the official opinion of the United States Weather Bureau, is an “entirely futile undertaking,” as are other schemes for artificially affecting “atmospheric behavior,” said a statement by the bureau today. “In spite of these facts, statements appear at intervals in the press heralding new ways of making rain, preventing rain or fog, or forestalling the disastrous effects of store.” Among other weather-controlling projects which have been relegated to the limbo of the impossible, the bureau recalled the “hail-shocking” scheme that excited Europe 10 years ago, by which crops were to be protected from hail or rain by the shooting of bombs into the air to dissipate oncoming storms.
When the decision was reached by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen to build a storage reservoir there was brought to an end one of Frederick’s greatest civic discussions. That this matter has been brought before the city fathers time and time again and has been under consideration for more than 30 years is proven by an article which appeared in the local items of The News on May 4, 1891. Following is an abstract from the article: “In his report about the water system, Mr. Robert K. Martin, of Baltimore, recommends that as a remedy for the shortage during three or four months of the year, a receiving reservoir be built at or near the mountain receiver, of a capacity of not less than 20,000,000 gallons. He estimates the cost at $8,000.” ... Today a storage reservoir with a capacity increased by 10,000,000 gallons will cost about $50,000.
40 Years Ago
March 22, 1983
Each year at Easter time, Mary Key, who lives on Md. 355 near Frederick (Urbana Pike), adds to the number of colored eggs she hangs in her yard for decoration. “I put up 1,000,” she said, “but I added more after that.” Night or day, a ride past the property presents a colorful spectacle!
Three Frederick County Commissioners said Monday they’re ready to formally acquire the water and sewer systems in the private Lake Linganore subdivision. The county’s public works division has been operating the systems for almost one year. In early 1982, the commissioners signed an option agreement to trade the utilities with Phoenix Properties for 367 future taps. Phoenix owns a number of lots in the development.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
March 22, 2003
Good morning! “What counts is not necessarily the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog.” — Dwight D. Eisenhower
A new policy handed down by Mayor Jennifer Dougherty’s administration has raised the ire of some aldermen and the staff of Clustered Spires Golf Course, a city-run course on Gas House Pike. Under the edict, which took effect last week, the mayor and board, as well as employees of the course, are no longer allowed to play golf for free at Clustered Spires.
Local emergency services personnel are being urged to take extra precautions as world health officials continue to probe cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), a pneumonia-like disease that has caused numerous deaths in people who have traveled to Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines and China. Patients often show flu-like symptoms with a high fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and cough. A total of 22 people in the United States are suspected of being sickened by the disease.
