100 Years Ago
March 23, 1923
The reflection of a fire, which destroyed Engreman’s Mill, officially known as the Union Bridge Milling and Supply Company, along the Western Maryland railroad tracks in Union Bridge, Carroll county, Md., Wednesday evening, was plainly visible about 9 o’clock from Hanover, Pa., and from New Midway, this county. The entire structure with newly-installed machinery and a quantity of dairy feed was a complete loss. The fire is supposed to have started from a short circuit. In addition to the mill several smaller building nearby were destroyed and the dwelling of William Mackley was damaged to the extent of $500.
City Engineer Emory C. Crum is preparing plans and specifications for the new reservoir to be constructed shortly, which will largely increase the present supply of the city. The location will be about six hundred feet west of the Fishing creek receiver, and it will necessitate the city’s acquiring about twenty-five acres of land.
40 Years Ago
March 23, 1983
U.S. 15 from Putman Road to north of Md. 77 inched a step closer to becoming a four-lane highway Tuesday when bids were opened for the dualization project. Haverhill Construction Co. of Dundalk submitted the low bid for the project at $12,877,097. Wolfe Brothers, Myersville, turned in the next lowest bid at $12,892,409. Construction should begin around July 1 and the 6.4-mile dualization to e completed by the summer of 1986.
The chief of Maryland’s Waste Management Administration said Tuesday he won’t allow the Eastalco Aluminum Co. to open a waste dump until scientists do “further testing and evaluation” of materials destined for burial there. Eastalco wants to store waste by-products from the aluminum reduction process in a 2 1/2-acre, plastic-lined landfill in the middle of its 2,200-acre tract near Buckeystown. Some neighbors fear potentially dangerous chemicals, including cyanide and fluoride, will seep from the waste into drinking water supplies.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
March 23, 2003
Local farmers and retailers express concern that new powerhouse players are trying to capitalize on popularity of organic products without regard for basic tenets of the organic philosophy. “You can’t just say I don’t use chemicals, so therefore, I’m organic. It requires more integrated farming concern for the health of the soil,” said Tony Ricci, organic farmer and sales manager for the Central Pennsylvania-based Tuscarora Organic Growers Cooperative.
A new after-school program at Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle School has potential to change the dynamic between students and teachers. Generation:YES is a three-year pilot program that aims to get students and teachers to work together to incorporate technology into the classroom. The middle school is the only school in the district to offer the program which is funded by a $4,100 grant.
