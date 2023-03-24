100 Years Ago
March 24, 1923
Letters pouring into Wilkes-Barre, Pa., police headquarters and the District Attorney’s office from women throughout the Eastern part of the country who claim to have married Charles W. Davis, 73-year-old Lothario, formerly of York, Pa., arrested in Wilkes-Barre last Saturday, lead the officials to believe Davis may have from 15 to 20 wives living at the present time. One of these, Mrs. Ella M. Finch, Thurmont, Md., obtained a divorce from Davis in the Frederick court two years ago. Each of the marriages it is said came about as the culmination of a correspondence developing from an advertisement through a matrimonial agency and in each case the Civil War veteran deserted his wife shortly after the marriage ceremony was performed taking her jewelry and whatever money he could get hold of.
A purebred Jersey bull has just been placed on the farm of A.H. Kemp, near Liberty, through the agency of the Dairy Division of the Department of Agriculture which is carrying on experimental work on its farm at Beltsville. This is the third bull which has been placed in the county recently, the other two being Holsteins. One Holstein bull was placed on the farm of J. Homer Remsberg, near Middletown, and the second has only recently been sent to the farm of Philip Coblentz, near Middletown. These animals are not sold to the farmers. They are merely lent and after several years may be recalled to the farm at Beltsville.
40 Years Ago
March 24, 1983
Frederick County won’t bury any chemically tainted potliner bricks from the Eastalco Aluminum Co. at the Reich’s Ford Road landfill, officials said Wednesday. The county commissioners made the decision in a closed workshop Tuesday after learning that the state health department is withholding a permit that could allow the aluminum smelter to bury some of the bricks near its Buckeystown plant. State scientists want to determine if some of the chemicals in the used brick pose a health hazard.
Brunswick High School is unable to use its track facility this year because of apparent imperfections in the new track surface laid just last year. Meanwhile, Thomas Johnson’s track also has problems, but can still be used to a certain extent. Both schools had their tracks resurfaced last year with a Resolite composition. But problems in the new track surfaces arose last year and has caused some setbacks.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
March 24, 2003
Plans to build a community center in Watkins Park have been tentatively resurrected since Carroll County officials hinted at turning over park land to the town of Mount Airy. Carroll County owns nearly 43 acres known as Watkins Park located off Md. 27. A plat and description for a 23-acre section is currently being viewed by the county attorney and will then be deeded to the Carroll County Board of Education for a future school.
After a difficult year of drought, then prolific fall rain and winter snow, dairy cattle breeders gathered to reflect and be thankful for the support of Maryland Holstein Association members. The organization’s convention was held at the Lynfield Event Complex in Frederick on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.