100 Years Ago
March 28, 1923
On Wednesday last, Braddock Grange gave a home coming to its members and friends. Henry Hagan, formerly of Braddock, was the orator. He spoke of his boyhood days and told how he picked up stones where Braddock Heights now stands, carried wood and bark to the wagons in the mountains. Mr. Hagan saw Stonewall Jackson and his army wind down the mountains to Fredericktown. He related many incidents which occurred during the war, and told of seeing the first self-binder, reapers, the hold horse-power threshing machine, the old stage coach and many of the good old Christian people who long since died.
The question of retaining a public health nurse to operate in the county towns and rural communities constituted the principal topic of discussion at a meeting of the Frederick Charities and of representatives of other organizations held in the Y.M.C.A. building Tuesday evening. There are at present two public health nurses. Miss Florence Garner is the public health nurse for Frederick city and Miss Maud Wagner for the rural sections.
40 Years Ago
March 28, 1983
The red light goes on. Once again, Fort Detrick’s aging IBM computer has “gone down” — computer jargon meaning the machine wasn’t operating. Scratching on a legal pad, Charles Crum figured such instances cost the fort as much as $1.2 million annually. The computer can go down 20 times a month, he said, and each computer user could lose three hours of work time. After wading through the labyrinth Army procurement process for two years, a new IBM should soon replace its predecessor.
Frederick City officials in conjunction with the Frederick County Board of Education and several community organizations, finalized plans Thursday for tree planting ceremonies to take place April 6, Arbor Day, on the grounds of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School. Six trees will be planted in front of the main entrance of the high school facing North Market Street. The trees include five Yoshino Cherry trees and one Wye Oak or maple tree donated from the Maryland Forest Service.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
March 28, 2003
WASHINGTON — A second health care worker has died of a heart attack after receiving the smallpox vaccine and officials are investigating whether vaccinations are to blame for cardiac problems seen in 17 people who have been inoculated. CDC officials said Thursday there was some evidence the smallpox vaccine has played a role in heart inflammation.
‘Looking back at a career well-loved’ column by Bob Harper: Retirement. Is it the end or the beginning? I’m hoping it’s both. On April 2, I’ll walk out of the newsroom for the last time, turning my back on one of the best jobs anyone could possibly have. The newspaper office has been my second home for more than 47 years. I started working in 1955, a kid fresh out of Frederick High School. I had no idea then that I’d send most of my life in the newspaper business. (Bob Harper was named assistant managing editor of The Frederick News-Post in 1978.)
The New Midway volunteer fire company wants to ensure that residents know what to do should a terrorist attack or natural disaster occur in the area. New Midway is the first fire company in Frederick County to host an emergency preparedness seminar, said Judy Peterson, Red Cross emergency services director. Fire officials said they offered the course to educate themselves and town citizens.
