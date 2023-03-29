100 Years Ago
March 29, 1923
Arthur Dyer, a prominent member of the New York Produce Exchange, was in this city Wednesday looking over the plant of the Frederick County Products, Inc. He expressed himself as being much pleased with local conditions and stated that in his opinion the local plant has a splendid future. In speaking of the Frederick plant he said this county offers a wonderful opportunity to develop the packing-house business. Frederick is the center of a big livestock and poultry community and the need of a packing house to take care of the products of the splendid farms of the county is very apparent.
Ground has been broken on Potomac avenue, Brunswick, for the erection of a garage, estimated to cost about $10,000. The garage will be owned by Didwick and Griffin and will have a storage capacity of 45 cars, it is said.
A number of youths from this city and county will regard with interest the announcement that the government will again conduct Citizen’s Military Training Camps. The camp in which those from this area will train is Camp Meade. Since the establishment of the camps in 1921, as an experiment, much progress has been made. The object of the camps is to bring together young men of high type from all sections of the country on a common basis of equality and under the most favorable conditions of outdoor life. They are under expert athletic coaching and military training.
40 Years Ago
March 29, 1983
The G.C. Murphy Company Monday started accepting applications for employment at its new store in the Frederick Shopping Center, W. Seventh Street. Hundreds of people — many high school students seeking summer employment — lined up outside the store at 9 o’clock waiting for their chance to fill out an application and have an interview. Eighty positions are expected to be filled by area residents. The building has been vacant since January when the Woolco store went out of business.
What started as a beautiful spring weekend Saturday turned into a chilling winter-like day as a storm moved into the area Sunday. Although the spring showers are needed to bring on the spring and summer flowers, area farmers aren’t faring too well with the heavy rainfalls that have been sporadically recorded so far this month.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
March 29, 2003
President Bush waves from the running board of a Secret Service vehicle after he and first lady Laura Bush arrived at Frederick Municipal Airport aboard Marine One on Friday afternoon. They were on their way from the White House to Camp David, where bad weather was predicted for the landing zone. The Bushes continued the trip to the presidential retreat by motorcade.
The 14-month ban on building in Frederick should be over as early as next week, after the Maryland Department of Environment announced the city can draw 260,000 more gallons of water per day from its existing sources, city officials said. The extra water will be earmarked for the construction of 484 residential unites, Mayor Jennifer Dougherty said Friday.
