100 Years Ago
March 3, 1923
Another raid, three during the past two years, was made on the Outerbridge Horsey Distillery, near Burkittsville, between 3 and 4 o’clock Friday morning. This time, eighty cases of old Horsey whisky were stolen and hauled away in high powered touring cars. After stealing the liquor, the thieves headed their automobiles for this city and passed the Square corner at about 60 miles an hour. Deputy sheriffs and city policemen went to the corner to intercept the bandits but they tore past the officers and were soon lost going out East Patrick street in the direction of Baltimore. Soon after the last automobile left the distillery, one of the alleged bandits was discovered in a culvert along the road, brought to this city and lodged in jail.
Warehouses of the Outerbridge Horsey Distilling Company, Burkittsville, Md., have been thrice raided. Stretching out over a period of a year and a half, enormous quantities of whisky with possibilities of enormous revenue to the bootleggers, have been taken. The first robbery was on September 9, 1921, when 1,100 cases of whisky were stolen, and hauled away in trucks. The second occurred on March 7, 1922, when 60 barrels of liquor were hauled away. About 37 barrels were recovered and returned to the distillery company. Although officials are careful not to go into details as to the quantity of whisky held in storage in the little mountain town, it is estimated there are several thousand barrels.
40 Years Ago
March 3, 1983
Frederick City’s request for $2.5 million to begin the Carroll Creek Flood Control Project met heavy resistance Wednesday in the Statehouse. Strong opposition from the State Planning Commission coupled with one of Maryland’s tightest budgets in decades provided little encouragement that the request would find favor in the House Appropriations Committee which heard testimony on the bill Wednesday.
The Drumming Log by Jim Gilford: The spring trout stocking schedule was announced by the Maryland Wildlife Administration late last week. The stocking schedule is tentative, of course, due to the possibility of changes forced on the stocking operations by weather, equipment failure or a host of other imaginary horribles. All told, hatchery trucks are scheduled to deliver 250,000 catchable trout to Designated Trouts Streams throughout the state between now and the end of May.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
March 3, 2003
Fourteen images of Jesus hang along a wooded path off Mapleville Road. Known as The Way of the Cross, the paintings depict Christ’s journey to Calvary. Brian and Barbara Bolger’s family created the outdoor sanctuary, and they will travel the path frequently during the upcoming Lenten season. Lenten traditions such as the fourteen stations, take on additional significance this year with war looming, according to some local Christians.
Touching All the Bases, by Stan Goldberg: You have to give a lot of people credit for the way things went Saturday in Jim Phelan’s final game after 49 years as basketball coach at Mount St. Mary’s. First, you have to give credit to the team which came from behind to beat Central Connecticut State 60-56. Winning the game made things a lot sweeter for Phelan and the fans that night. Second, you have to give the fans credit for selling out the place. There was not an empty seat in Knott Arena. The final attendance was 3,196, which is a sellout and about double what the team has been drawing this season.
