100 Years Ago
March 30, 1923
Word has been received at Emmitsburg of the death in Providence Hospital, Washington, D.C., of Mother Margaret O’Keefe, mother superior of the Eastern Province of the Sisters of Charity, headquarters at St. Jospeh’s College, Emmitsburg. Mother Margaret died Thursday night, aged 74 years. Born in Nova Scotia, she entered St. Joseph’s over a half century ago and remained there ever since.
Speeding will be more dangerous than ever in Maryland this year, as there are nearly 30,000 more cars licensed so far in 1923 than in the first three months of last year, according to Automobile Commissioner E. Austin Baughman. “The only way to avoid accidents is to cut down on speed and obey the traffic laws,” Commissioner Baughman declared. More than 7,000 applications for motor vehicle licenses for the second quarter of the year, beginning April 1, have already been received at the office of the Commissioner.
Two blankets and two rifles were stolen from the Hotel Mealey, New Market, Thursday morning about 8 o’clock. The articles were taken, it is charged, by three young men who were over-night lodgers at the hotel the previous night. They stated they were from Ohio and were on their way to Florida.
40 Years Ago
March 30, 1983
Mothers with runny-nosed toddlers, construction workers with mud caked to their boots and men in pinstriped suites queued up to the counter in Frederick County’s Treasurer’s Office Tuesday to purchase their 1983 auto license plate renewal stickers. Come midnight Thursday, all automobiles registered in the state must have the new blue-and-white reflective stickers affixed in the upper right-hand corner of the license plate. Non-compliance could bring a $30 fine. Before the county commissioners decided to authorize the service — which costs a quarter, plus normal registration fee — drivers could only pick up stickers at private licensing services or at state Motor Vehicle Administration offices.
The Maryland House Appropriations Committee Tuesday approved $2 million in capital improvement funding for the Frederick City Carroll Creek Linear Park/Flood Control Project. Frederick Mayor Ronald N. Young said while the city requested $2.5 million, the $2 million approval was “more than I realistically hoped for.”
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
March 30, 2003
It’s race day. More than, 1,300 runners will hit the pavement at 8 a.m. today for a 26-mile trek through and around Frederick. Planning successfully pulling off a marathon is one of the most logistically challenging events that a city can undertake. That today is Frederick’s first race only intensifies the pressure.
ATLANTA — U.S. health officials said Saturday that none of the antiviral drugs and other treatment they have tested are effective against a flu-like disease that has killed at least 54 people and sickened nearly 1,500 others around the world. The CDC has reported 62 cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, in the United States, but the majority of the cases have been in Asia where the illness is believed to have originated. U.S. health officials believe the illness comes from a new form of coronavirus, the virus that causes about a fifth of all colds. The illness appears to have originated in China, which has been criticized for being slow in reporting cases.
