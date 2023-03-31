100 Years Ago
March 31, 1923
Citizens of Middletown have organized a volunteer fire company. A constitution and by-laws were adopted and the new organization has an enthusiastic membership ready at any time to combat the fiery element.
Two rifles and a blanket alleged to have been taken from a hotel in New Market, Frederick county, early Thursday morning, were recovered in Washington Thursday night by Traffic Policeman McDonald on duty at New York avenue and Fourteenth street, Washington, when he arrested three Ohio boys in an automobile. Questioned at police headquarters, the boys, suffering from cold, are said to have admitted taking the guns and blanket from the room in a New Market hotel.
Cloudy and colder today, with rain tonight, possibly changing into snow, and fair and cold Sunday was the Easter prediction of the weather man Friday night. The temperature Sunday morning will drop below the freezing point and the indications are that the weather will be too chilly during the afternoon for much of a display of Easter finery.
40 Years Ago
March 31, 1983
The Frederick County Public Library request for almost a 12 percent budget increase in fiscal 1984 will not be granted by county commissioners, but the library will receive an increase greater than the 5 percent mark imposed earlier this year, according to County Budget Officer Harold Keller Jr.
Gasoline prices at most area stations will jump an extra nickel Friday (April 1) — and it’s no April Fool’s Day joke. The increase is the 5-cent per gallon federal gas tax President Reagan signed into law last year.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
March 31, 2003
Patriotic songs rang out in Baker Park Sunday afternoon as a group of about 450 Frederick County residents gathered to show their support for American troops. After numerous protests against the war both locally and nationally, these residents rallied for the troops even with temperatures in the low 30s. “I’ve been seeing people protesting the war on TV and I don’t want the troops to see that,” said Frederick County State’s Attorney Scott Rolle, a first lieutenant in the Army Reserves. “Most Americans are behind them 100 percent and we want to get the message across oceans. We support them and want them to get back home safely.”
Claudia Cortes was leading the Frederick Marathon Sunday morning, but she had to stop running after 14 miles. After running for two hours through snow and slush, Mrs. Cortes thought she had hypothermia. Mrs. Cortes was not alone. More than 50 runners were unable to complete the course because of temperatures in the low 30s and snow that started falling when the marathon began.
