100 Years Ago
March 4, 1923
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
100 Years Ago
March 4, 1923
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
40 Years Ago
March 4, 1983
They called him the "Mountain Man" in Annapolis because of his Western Maryland roots. Thursday morning they sent Frederick's beloved Sen. Edward P. Thomas Jr. to his final reward. Thomas, who died of cancer Tuesday after a long and courageous four-year battle, was interred after brief graveside ceremonies at Mount Olivet Cemetery while hundreds of mourners, many teary-eyed, watched in solemn sadness.
Another rabid raccoon was found in Frederick County this week, prompting the county health department to schedule three vaccination clinics for pets, officials said Thursday. Fifteen rabid animals have been found so far this year in the county. One of the worst rabies outbreaks in decades is sweeping the mid-Atlantic states.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The "50 Years Ago" summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
March 4, 2003
Sports teams that currently use county school athletic fields free of charge in the future may have to pay to play or not play at all. The Frederick County Public Schools' facilities management department is expected to make recommendations to the board of education at a meeting later this spring that will affect how district athletic fields are used by outside organizations.
After spirited debate over whether the town was founded in 1757 or 1785, the Board of Commissioners voted Monday night to skirt the entire controversy and change the date on the town's official seal and flag to 1825. That year, which will replace 1757, marks the year Emmitsburg was incorporated as a town and is a date accepted by everyone as legitimate.
Emily Spangler was surprised when she noticed a few robins on her property in early February. But now, as a flock of about 75 robins covers her yard and trees, she is overwhelmed. "They are driving me nuts," said Mrs. Spangler, 79, of East Ninth Street in Monocacy Village. "I've never seen so many and I've been living here for 42 years." The arrival of robins is thought to signal the arrival of spring, but this year many Frederick residents have seen flocks of the birds even with snow still on the ground.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.