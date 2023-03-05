100 Years Ago
March 5, 1923
Cold weather is due to hit the city and county, according to reports. The forecasts call for colder weather today and considerably colder weather for tomorrow. This is welcome news for the fruit growers. The early spell of warm weather had brought dismay to fruit growers everywhere. All had visions of fruit trees blossoming out early and having a heavy frost, if not a snow, come and wipe out a large part of the peach, apple, plum and cherry crops as in previous years.
Assistant Postmaster Irving S. Biser was nominated Saturday by President Harding as postmaster to succeed J. Alleine Williamson, resigned. The appointment of Mr. Biser brings a close a spirited contest for the place. Mr. Biser has been assistant postmaster for a number of years.
40 Years Ago
March 5, 1983
North Market Street between Patrick and Church streets will be closed to traffic for four weeks starting March 7 to facilitate construction of the first block of the North Market Street underground wiring project. Although there will be no parking or vehicle traffic on the first block of the street, pedestrian access to the businesses there will be maintained.
Good news, some would say, cannot sell a newspaper. But ask John Curly. He sells a newspaper filled with good news — about 600,000 of them a day. His paper USA Today, the splashy, four-color jewel of the giant Gannett newspaper chain. "There's a message there for all of us," Curley told an assemblage of newspaper reporters, editors and publishers Friday to address a luncheon meeting at the 74th annual winter convention of the Maryland-Delaware-District of Columbia Press Association at the Sheraton Inn-Frederick.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The "50 Years Ago" summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
March 5, 2003
Frederick city employees are bracing for potential layoffs and raise eliminations in Mayor Jennifer Dougherty's budget proposal, due for release to the board of aldermen March 12. Ms. Dougherty said Wednesday "people will lose jobs" as a result of lost state funds and slowed city revenues, but said she is reluctant to raise taxes to counterbalance the shortfall.
A long anticipated $16 million federal grant has been awarded to Frederick for the construction of affordable housing in the city, officials announced Tuesday. The city applied to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for a Hope VI grant in December after a lengthy process that saw the city, county, private corporations and the area's congressional representatives work together in securing the subsidy. The $16 million is part of a five-year $70 million project that will demolish the 146 John Hanson and Taney public housing units, said Eva Rosvold, a member of the steering committee and Mayor Jennifer Dougherty's executive assistant.
Call it bubble tea, boba milk, tapioca milk tea or pearl tea. It's the latest tea fad ... and it's here in Frederick. Cheng's Cafe in the Frederick Towne Mall includes the new bubble tea on its menu. It's a frothy mix of tea, milk, sugar and tapioca balls, served hot or cold.
