100 Years Ago
March 7, 1923
A little rainstorm which originated in New Mexico and played around the Texas panhandle Monday tricked the weather forecaster and knocked the cheery “spring is here” idea for a full count of ten. Basking in the sunshine and warmth that only a Florida resort can boast in early March on Saturday and Sunday, shivering a bit on Monday, Frederick on Tuesday was covered with one of the prettiest snows of the winter, billed twelve hours in advance as a gentle rain from the southwest. The snow measured 6 1/2 inches at 6 o’clock Tuesday night. “Variety is the spice of weather as well as life,” chuckled the official weather prognosticator today as he explained in detail how the little rainstorm fooled him as well as Fredericktonians.
George Washington “Buck” Ramsey, for three years manager of the Frederick Blue Ridge League club, has been named manager of the Bristol, Tenn., club, in the Appalachian League, and reports for duty at Bristol on March 14. Ramsey is sorry to leave Frederick, which he considers his “summer home.” He has been in professional baseball since 1904, and on the diamonds ever since his fingers were big enough to hold a baseball.
40 Years Ago
March 7, 1983
A Catoctin Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter adviser and vocational-agricultural instructor easily won the goat milking contest this past Saturday night at the close of Frederick County’s Ag Week. Ernie Yates topped this year’s slate of six contestants as he pumped 1.3 pounds of milk from the American Alpine goat into a soft drink bottle.
Fort Detrick scientists have helped to unlock the mysteries of an East African disease which destroyed a major Egyptian export and has troubled the Army for decades. In collaborative efforts with Kenyan laboratories, researchers with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute for Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) have discovered the life cycle of the Rift Valley fever virus — a necessary step in preventing the disease and predicting future outbreaks. In the 1970s an outbreak in Egypt killed millions of sheep, decimating the country’s mutton-exporting industry.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
March 7, 2003
Frederick Mayor Jennifer Dougherty and the board of aldermen met with facilitators from Community Alternative Mediation (CALM) on Thursday in a meeting from which the public was barred. None of the participants would discuss specifics of what happened in the meeting, which lasted two and a half hours, but they said it was productive and helpful. A noticeable result was a change in the seating arrangements at the mayor and board meeting and a jovial mood on the dais Thursday night, as the mayor joked about a friendly handshake between her and Alderman Bill Hall before the meeting.
Boarded up houses downtown are destined for overhauls or destruction if city officials have anything to say about it. The worst residential and commercial properties in Frederick have the dubious honor of making the city’s “Top Ten List,” by racking up the most property maintenance violations.
