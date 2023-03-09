100 Years Ago
March 9, 1923
100 Years Ago
March 9, 1923
Edward Redman, James Potts and William Speaks, arrested Monday by Deputy Sheriff Harvey Dorcas, Woodsboro, charged with breaking into the store of the LeGore Lime Company, were discharged from custody Thursday for want of evidence to hold them. Persons on whose information the young men were arrested told the State’s Attorney that they could not identify them as the guilty persons and the charge against them was abandoned.
William M. Storm, chairman of the committee in charge of assembling the names of the service men and women of the county, which will be placed on the memorial to be erected later and dedicated next Armistice Day, has made considerable progress with his work. It is estimated 2,300 persons in this county are entitled to have their names on the monument. Mr. Storm has almost this number in hand.
40 Years Ago
March 9, 1983
Some new buildings in Frederick County will cost at least 10 percent more if a proposed wage bill clears the General Assembly, county leaders said Tuesday. The bill requires “prevailing wages” be paid to workers on local government construction projects if the state funds at least half of the cost, explained Kenneth R. Coffey, county administrative assistant. “There would be less projects done because there would be less local money,” said Harold K. Keller Jr., county budget officer.
Watson’s Family Restaurant has reported that its contest to name a drumstick mascot for the popular eatery has “been a remarkable success.” The contest centers on the contestant suggesting an appropriate name for the drumstick and depositing the entry blank in boxes at any of the company’s three locations. On April 9, a panel representing Watson’s will decide the grand prize winner from all entries received. Grand prize is a General Electric 19-inch remote control television.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
March 9, 2003
The archives for this date are not available.
