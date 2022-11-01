100 Years Ago
Nov. 1, 1922
Last night was Hallowe’en. This accounts for the strange procession on the city’s streets. Hundreds of comical and grotesque costumes were in evidence and one whole block on Market street was roped off for the “kid” playground. The entire block between Patrick and Church streets was the scene of continuous action. Parades, speeches, numerous fights and a thousand and one other happenings kept the throngs of grown-ups who stood along the pavement in a continual roar of laughter. Hats were knocked off, feet stepped upon, people were shoved and bumped about like a rudderless ship on a storm-swept sea, but everyone was in a happy mood and all of the breaches of politeness were taken good naturedly.
The Catoctin Club, this city, held a delightful informal Hallowe’en dance Monday night at the Wayside Inn. The Inn was tastefully decorated with Hallowe’en characters such as witches, black cats, pumpkins, etc. Dancing was indulged in from 9 to 1. Music was furnished by H. David Hagan’s Orchestra.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 1, 1982
A lengthy local political season climaxes at the ballot box tomorrow with the best Frederick County races taking place for open seats. Rep. Beverly B. Byron wants a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Seeking to displace the incumbent “boll weevil” Democrat from her 6th Congressional set is Republican Roscoe Bartlett. Mrs. Byron has raised and spent more than $100,000 on her campaign. Bartlett said he has raised and spent “on the order of a magnitude of $20,000.”
At press time late Sunday night, police, fire and ambulance equipment were responding to a reported head-on collision, following a high-speed chase involving an alleged stolen vehicle and a Frederick City Police cruiser. Maryland State Police units were pursuing a stolen vehicle at an apparent high rate of speed on Md. 355 when the vehicle struck a city police cruiser head-on between the I-70 Truck Stop and Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Nov. 1, 2002
BATON ROUGE, La. — Authorities charged the sniper suspects Thursday with shooting a Louisiana beauty shop worker to death and said they had definitively linked the two men to an Alabama slaying two days earlier. John Allen Muhammad, 41, and John Lee Malvo, 17, are now charged with a monthlong series of killings stretching from the Gulf Coast to the suburbs of the nation’s capital. The snipers have been in custody in Maryland since they were captured at a highway rest stop near Myersville on Oct. 24.
The Frederick County Commissioners by a 3-2 vote Thursday declined to seek a state investigation into questionable spending and accounting by the Board of Education. The vote came after school officials acknowledged an error in the school board’s most recent audit. Commissioners President David Gray and Commissioner John L. Thompson Jr. wanted the state investigation, saying the error in the audit wasn’t the only issue.
As of this week, the “forgotten war” will be remembered by motorists who drive on I-70 near the eastern and western borders of Frederick County. In honor of the Korean War’s 50th anniversary, the Maryland State Highway Administration unveiled temporary signs and a model for permanent signs honoring Korean War veterans to be placed along I-70, the first interstate in Maryland dedicated to Korean War veterans, at a ceremony Thursday morning in Myersville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.