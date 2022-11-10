100 Years Ago
Nov. 10, 1922
William A. Stultz will be hanged this morning about 6:30 o’clock for the murder of Policeman John H. Adams on August 9. Execution is the conclusion of one of the hardest fought murder cases in which every advantage offered by the law was used in an effort to save the condemned man from the gallows.
Those who attended the annual meeting of the Maryland State Game and Fish Protective Association in Baltimore got both ears full of good information on hunting. State Game Warden E. LeCompte spilled the beans when he told of the amount of game that has been “farmed out” in the covers of the state. More than 10,000 quail were liberated by the State Game Department, he said, along with 1,000 cottontail rabbits and close to 5,000 Chinese ring-necked pheasants and Mongolian pheasants.
A small dot on a photograph plate taken seven years ago and restudied by new methods at Harvard has been determined to be a sun perhaps 5,000 times as bright as our sun, according to Dr. Henry Norris Russell, Professor of Astronomy at Princeton. This sun, the most powerful known, has been found in the Magellanic Cloud, photographs which are being studied by D.R. Menzel, a graduate student of Princeton, who is one of many students from other schools taking advantage of the opportunity afforded by Harvard to research workers in astronomy from all over the country. Menzel has been employed discovering, counting and studying new stars nebulae and globular clusters in the great pictures of the Magellanic Cloud taken by the Bruce telescope at Arequipa, Peru, more than 8,000 feet above sea level.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 10, 1982
The Frederick County Board of Commissioners Tuesday approved an Industrial Revenue Bond extension for a Ramada Inn to be built in Frederick City. The extension, to Dec. 31, followed discussion last week with the hotel franchise owner, William B.D. Harris of Harris Enterprises. Harris told the commissioners he needed the extension to work out the bond sale to a Florida firm, Buchanan and Co.
Twenty-eight Middletown High School students witnessed a live introduction to the local government unit of their civics class Tuesday when they attended the Frederick County Commissioners public meeting. Most of the 11th grade students indicated they had never attended a commissioners meeting before. But one of the students, Ray Thacker, said he’d gone to one meeting when his development’s water problems were discussed. The students asked questions of the commissioners at the close of the meeting to learn about the reality of local government operations.
NEW YORK — All English muffins are not created equal. And the bakers at Thomas’ aim to keep it that way. The nation’s leading muffin maker is going to court to prevent three former employees from revealing a 102-year-old secret — how to make muffins with lots of yawning nooks and crannies to hold the melted butter, as the ads say. S.B. Thomas Inc. of Totowa, N.J., filed suit in New Jersey to keep the ex-employees from giving the English muffin recipe to their new employer — and Thomas’ new competitor — Entenmann’s.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Nov. 10, 2002
A candidate can accumulate a lot of things over a year of campaigning. But there’s something positive that comes at the end of it, even if more votes go to the opponent. For Delegate Sue Hecht, there’s some quiet time to reassess as the campaign desks and drawers are freed of clutter. “I’m going to take some time to see what life is like,” the eight-year General Assembly veteran said.
Nearly half the states in America will start 2003 with a new governor, but the freshmen — and reelected incumbents, too, are taking control at a time when their states are facing the most dire financial prospects in a half-century. “It’s the worst fiscal situation since the second World War,” said Ray Scheppach, executive director of the National Governors Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.