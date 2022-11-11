100 Years Ago
Nov. 11, 1922
Blaming county authorities for the crime, even as he plunged through the trap to his death, William A. Stultz, murderer of Policeman John H. Adams, was hanged Friday morning at the county jail at 6:30 o’clock. Among the small crowd that had been admitted to the jail yard was Mrs. John H. Adams, widow of the slain officer. Unexcited, calm but with a tendency to talk constantly, Stultz was composed until the end.
Today the city and county will join the state, nation and nations generally that ended with the Allies in the World War in the observances of the fourth anniversary of the armistice, which condemned the actual hostilities in the World War. Just four years ago at 11 o’clock in the morning the armistice, which had previously been agreed upon, went into effect and firing ceased all along the border in Belgium and Western France. The anniversary has since been observed in all nations by the veterans who saw service in the international conflict. The day is a legal holiday in several nations and in a number states of the Union.
Everything is in readiness for dedication at Thurmont today of the first memorial in this county to the memory of war heroes. The exercises will begin promptly at 11 o’clock and a very large crowd is expected. The memorial is a park situated in the center of the town facing Main street, containing about one acre of ground. Eleven scarlet oak trees have, of the fallen soldiers of that district, been planted around the park in honor. The park entrance is beautified by an archway and pillars of native stone.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 11, 1982
Preplanning farms for fire safety, safe storage of hazardous chemicals and identifying hazardous chemicals were among the topics discussed Wednesday at the Frederick area’s first Farm Chemical Fire Safety Program. About 90 farmers, firemen and housewives from a three-county area — Frederick, Carroll and Montgomery — gathered at the Walkersville Fire Hall to obtain firsthand information on the various topics.
While Frederick residents may feel warm and safe in their homes, they should take care and watch out for possible brown recluse spiders hiding in a warm, isolated corner of the house. The bite of the spider is very dangerous, and the toxin has been known to cause serious systemic reactions. Physicians have compared a brown recluse bite victim to that of a burn victim. The small, brown spider has a distinctive fiddle-shaped spot on its back, and it likes to hide in areas where it won’t be bothered.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Nov. 11, 2002
The straw was flying, the mud was deep, and the animals were indifferent, but once the Mitzvah Club volunteeers found their raking rhythm, they made short work of freshening up the pens at Days End Farm Horse Rescue in Lisbon on Saturday. Mitzvah Club, based at the Beth Sholom Synagogue in Frederick, donates a few hours a month between October and April to volunteering in the community.
FAIRFAX, Va. — John Lee Malvo, the 17-year-old accused in a series of sniper attacks that terrorized the Washington suburbs, admitted during a seven-hour interrogation that he was the triggerman in some of the killings, The Washington Post reported. According to The Post, Malvo told investigators the shootings were well-planned and involved scouting missions — and that he and his partner behaved like soldiers, one serving as a lookout and the other as the shooter.
