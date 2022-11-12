20 Years Ago
Nov. 12, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 12, 1982
“This is my day I served,” said the veteran, his hands jammed into his pockets. The hair under his VFW cap was gray. “I lost a lot of buddies, it’s the least I could do.” The veteran was one of the several dozen gathered in Frederick Memorial Park Thursday afternoon for the annual Veterans Day observances. Sponsored by Francis Scott Key Post 11, American Legion, the services also drew a crowd of nonveterans.
Only half of the 10 contestants were able to hear the applause as Maryland School for the Deaf senior Olivia Thompson was crowned Miss MSD Thursday night. A resident of Hagerstown, Miss Thompson covered her face with her hands and cried when it was announced she had won the title. She will compete in Baltimore next April for the state crown. The winner of that pageant will vie for the Miss Deaf America title in 1984.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Nov. 12, 2002
WASHINGTON — Although it did rain heavily Monday morning, it could just as easily have been tears that turned the Mall muddy around the Vietnam Veterans Memorial as thousands somberly celebrated the 20th anniversary of the marker’s dedication on Veterans Day. Vietnam veterans filled the Mall, wearing shirts, jackets and hats with slogans like “The road to freedom is paved with Purple Hearts,” “All gave some, some gave all,” “You are not forgotten” and even a jacket boasting an American flag with the caption “Try burning this one, A------.”
Problems with the recently opened Law Enforcement Complex include an inadequate cooling system for 911 communications equipment, and local taxpayers are footing the bill for upgrades while Frederick County officials try to recover partial costs from the architect.
In recognition of Veterans Day, the Golden Corral restaurant in Frederick held a Veterans Appreciation Day event Monday evening. All veterans and active U.S. servicemen ate for free. The restaurant donated $1,000 in proceeds from paying customers to the Veterans Administration Service Center in Martinsburg, W.Va.
Women took over Burkittsville Monday night following the departure of Mayor Dan Meyer. Heidi Campbell-Shoaf was appointed to the helm after the council learned that Mr. Meyer moved to Hagerstown. She will be mayor until June 2004. The small town is now run by women, but an advertisement is going out for people interested in filling the vacancy left by Ms. Campbell-Shoaf.
