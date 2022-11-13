100 Years Ago
Nov. 13, 1922
Five men, with flashlights, attempted to stop the automobile of Walker N. Jolliffe Jr., of this city, last night at 11:45 o’clock, about a mile north of Walkersville on the Woodsboro pike. Jolliffe was accompanied by Charles Levy Jr., also of Frederick, when the attempted hold-up occurred. Jolliffe said when they had reached the entrance to the farm of George M. Oyster Jr., about one mile north of peaceful Walkersville, two lights suddenly flashed up in the middle of the road directly in front of the car. He said he applied the brakes immediately, thinking that a machine was approaching from the opposite direction. As he slowed down, two men dashed out from the fence along the left-hand side of the road, and another figure appeared on the right of the automobile. The driver said he immediately suspected some trick and opened “the throttle wide.”
With just a hint of crispness in the air Sunday morning to predict the coming of winter, Sunday was an ideal Indian summer day, and all Maryland, it seemed, turned out to enjoy it. A real summer temperature was registered, with 73 degrees being the highest point shortly after noon. Roads were thick with “flivvers” and larger cars, burdened with Pa and Ma and the children, out to drink in the fall air and bring home great armfuls of leaves, gorgeous crimson and gold.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 13, 1982
A local property appraiser has asked the Frederick City Historic District Commission to consider the possible demolition of cabin-like motel units at the Barbara Fritchie Motel on West Patrick Street. J. Hunter Pugh Jr. submitted a letter to the HDC asking that informal consideration of the matter be given, even though at this time, it is not known whether the buildings will be torn down. HDC members agreed Friday they probably would not oppose demolition of the 1930 and 1940 vintage units. The property owner, however, should consider selling the brick and frame buildings for removal to another site, they said.
The dedication of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Saturday in Washington, D.C., will have special interest for Frederick County resident Denis Reen. Added to the granite wall memorial will be a life-sized sculpture featuring three young GIs, one of which will bear a striking resemblance to Reen, who served as a model for the Marine Corps “grunt” carrying an M-60 machine gun. Frederick Hart, the sculptor for the memorial addition, used photographs of Reen when he was about 20 years old. Initially, Reen was contacted through the Marine Corps Museum, when Hart was looking for a model.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The "50 Years Ago" summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Nov. 13, 2002
State Republicans, including old and new members of the Frederick County delegation, met in Annapolis Tuesday for the first in a series of weekly sessions to bring GOP delegates to the Maryland General Assembly up to speed on issues they will face in the coming sessions and to wave the party flag, just a bit. “It’s getting everybody on the same page,” said Patrick Hogan, who at 22 is the youngest member of the Republican Caucus, “and it’s helping the freshmen like myself to hit the ground running.
Born to a drug-addicted mother and an absent father, Raymond Jones was in and out of foster care homes since he was 7 years old, most of them in Baltimore city. He slept in homeless shelters, ate at the soup kitchen, and was beaten up by neighborhood thugs. Given his background, no one would have been surprised if he had led a life of bitterness and failure. But Raymond Jones defied the odds. He planted himself in Frederick and bloomed into a gifted artist, a valued neighbor and an exceptional friend. He died on Friday, Nov. 1, from complications of diabetes, leaving behind a legion of friends and, of course, his paintings. The Arc of Frederick County and the Delaplaine Visual Arts Education Center are holding a memorial service for Mr. Jones on Saturday.
