100 Years Ago
Nov. 14, 2002
Danger of a fuel shortage this winter has ended, it was definitely declared today at the office of C.S. Spens, Federal Fuel Distributor, and the Geological Survey. Coal is getting mined and moved in sufficient quantities to meet current demands and build up a small reserve.
Still unconscious late last night, Noelton Fogle, 22 years old, night watchman at Hood College, who was found lying on a college sidewalk with his skull fractured at the base early Monday morning and removed to the hospital, is in serious condition. The body was found about 6 o’clock along one of the driveways on the college grounds. A bicycle he used to make his rounds was found a short distance from his body. It is believed that riding rapidly along the walk in the darkness, his machine struck the pergola, and he was thrown to the hard walk. It is thought he was found soon after the accident occurred. He was found by the fireman William Shankle of the college.
A delegation of about 80 residents of the northwestern section of the county, with Alban M. Wood, Reno S. Harp and William M. Storm as spokesmen, appeared before the County Commissioners Monday to ask for an improved road running from Frederick through Yellow Springs to Hamburg at the top of the mountain, and down the western slope to Highland and westward to Grossnickle’s meeting house, a distance of about 14 miles. The spokesmen pointed out that trading, which residents of this part of the county now carry on with Hagerstown merchants, would revert to Frederick if an improved road from that section to Frederick were made, it was claimed.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 14, 1982
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Nov. 14, 2002
Battling proposals for power plants in Frederick County has been a full-time job for Lisa Baugher. But such activism hasn’t earned her a paycheck, and it didn’t propel her to victory over Rick Weldon in the election last week for the District 3B House of Delegates seat. Ms. Baugher wants to earn some money, perhaps as a lobbyist for an environmental organization, she said in an interview this week.
Team Extreme used feats of strength Wednesday afternoon to persuade students at Frederick High School to say no to drugs and alcohol. The two athletes, Rick Willison and Damon Rexroad, told the crowd gathered in the gym to stay away from “dream takers” and “hang with the dream makers.” “I know you are going to change the world,” said Mr. Rexroad, whose first feat was using his hands to bend a steel rod held between his teeth. Between strength exhibitions, the two men shared personal stories and encouraged students not to give up on life.
The city of Frederick is poised to begin receiving a franchise fee in an agreement proposed with Adelphia Communications. Such a move, if approved by the Board of Aldermen on Nov. 21, could boost the city coffers by about $150,000 a year.
