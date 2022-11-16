100 Years Ago
Nov. 16, 1922
Resulting from wounds received when a gun he was carrying in a truck was accidentally discharged, C. Keefer Summers, 29, a farmer, near Buckeystown, died Wednesday afternoon at the Frederick City Hospital. He had been hunting and returned to the house at 3 o’clock with one rabbit, and remarked to Mrs. Summers that he wanted to shoot a hawk he had seen during the day. He carried the gun in the truck in which he hauled wood to the house. In unloading the wood, the gun dropped from the truck. Mr. Summers grabbed at it and it exploded.
Eggs are retailing locally at 60 cents a dozen, or five cents each. The egg market has jumped five cents on the dozen this week, and is 20 points higher than it was three weeks ago. Two reasons for this jump in the price are advanced by local dealers. One is that hens seem to have gone on strike everywhere and that eggs are, consequently, very scarce. Another is the fact that farmers are selling to hucksters, who then take them to Baltimore and retail their eggs for 70 cents a dozen.Today Frederick will witness Billy O’Brine, generally known as the “human fly” in action on the walls of the Central Trust Company building. O’Brine, who has scaled buildings in some 40 states within the last two years, will be assisted by his wife, Dolly O’Brine, who has considerable talent in walking up the sides of a perpendicular Wall.
Washington, Nov. 15 — A theoretical battle in the air was staged over Washington today by a dozen or more army airplanes which were maneuvering to determine whether an aerial attack on the capital could be carried out with success. The test was part of maneuvers conducted during the last two weeks at Fort Monroe to determine the probable movements of enemy planes in the event they were to get past the Hampton Roads fortifications and reach the capital by defeating or eluding American air forces.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 16, 1982
A long-awaited police management study recommends that Frederick scrap a controversial policy requiring city police officers to live in town. The International Association of Chiefs of Police Management and Operational Survey, now in the hands of city leaders, also suggests major reforms in the day-to-day operations of the 89-member police force. The $10,000 police management study, conducted by a special national team over the past six months, was commissioned after city officers blasted the administration of Chief Richard J. Ashton with a no confidence vote last year.
Mrs. Nellie Mae Hurst, a well-known Frederick City businesswoman, died Monday afternoon, Nov. 15, at her residence after a lengthy illness. Mrs. Hurst and her late husband originated the Snow White Enterprises in 1938, which continued to operate until the time of her death. She also owned and operated the Downtowner Restaurant on North Market Street, and was the proprietor of the One-Hour Martinizer Cleaners and the North End Cleaners on North Market Street.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Nov. 16, 2002
Four people have expressed interest in the top job at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in the week since the city of Frederick began advertising for an executive director on its website, Mayor Jennifer Dougherty said Friday during a meeting with the Weinberg Board of Directors.
A man’s body was discovered along the C&O towpath Friday morning, but homicide investigators said they were not ready to release his identity or that of the suspect they have developed. “The victim was known to the suspect,” Washington County Sheriff Charles Mades said. “It’s not a case where people have to be afraid of someone running around out there.” A man jogging on the C&O Canal towpath in Sandy Hook discovered the body Friday morning.
