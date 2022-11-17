100 Years Ago
Nov. 17, 1922
A delegation composed of Col. D. John Markey, president of the Chamber of Commerce; Dr. Albert F. Woods, president of the University of Maryland; Dr. D. Harry, president of the Maryland Agricultural Society; Dr. T.B. Symons, secretary-treasurer of the Maryland Agricultural Society; accompanied by U.S. Senator O.E. Weller and Congressman Zihlman, called on President Harding Thursday afternoon and formally invited him to come to the city and deliver an address before the convention of the Maryland Agricultural Society, January 10, 11, 12. White the President said he would probably be forced to decline, he promised to send a message to the convention.
Dr. S.M. North, State High School Supervisor, is in Frederick county making an inspection of all the county high schools. Wednesday he visited the local high school and was high in his praise of the instruction and the method of instruction followed there. The high schools of Walkersville, Woodsboro, Myersville, Middletown, New Market, Wolfsville, Thurmont and Emmitsburg were visited. This morning, he will inspect the high schools at Brunswick and Burkittsville. Friday, the Liberty School will be inspected.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 17, 1982
Frederick County should borrow $10 million for an aggressive six-year program to repair 18 deteriorating bridges, the county’s public works director recommended Tuesday. Many bridges are being weakened by increases in traffic and by heavier trucks, explained Public Works Director Lawrence W. Johnson. He said the bridges targeted for repair in the Capital Improvements Program can’t even hold most fire engines, school buses and milk truck tanks. “Most of the bridges we’re talking about were built back at the turn of the century for horse and carriage,” said Ronald O. Linton, the county’s highway director.
The Frederick County Board of Education’s request for Capital Improvement Program projects over the next six years totals $32,756,000, with $14,276,000 expected to come from local contributions. Topping the project is a proposed addition and renovation to Linganore High School, which is expected to cost $4,187,000. A proposed middle school for Brunswick, which is third on the priority list, also attracted public support. Brunswick is the only area in the county where a middle school program isn’t provided.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Nov. 17, 2002
With a Department of Defense mandate requiring Fort Detrick to strengthen its biosecurity measures, the facility and some of its employees will be subject to new and more stringent measures in the coming months to ensure no biological agents make it off the army base. The United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) on Fort Detrick is home to some pretty nasty germs: Ebola, anthrax, bubonic plague, botulism and glanders all call USAMRIID home, as do 679 scientists and other workers whose job it is to make sure those diseases don’t make it out of the labs.
A man found along the C&O towpath Friday died of a gunshot wound to the neck, according to authorities, and homicide investigators were still working on the case Saturday. The body of Jeffrey L. Rowland, 43, of Charles Town, W.Va., was discovered on National Park Service property by a jogger shortly before 7:30 a.m. As of Saturday, investigators had not established a motive, he said. A blue Dodge minivan with West Virginia plates and a shattered window was discovered near the body at the end of Keep Tryst Road. Neighborhood residents said the van was often seen in the area of the park.
