100 Years Ago
Nov. 18, 1922
Tomorrow will be Near East Relief field day in the churches of Frederick county. Speakers are being sent out from state headquarters to make an appeal on behalf of the New East relief. The appeal to the members of the Grace Reformed congregation will be delivered by Miss Catherine McCormick, Baltimore, who has been in the Near East and will give some firsthand information.
Much discussion in this county, and in fact over the State, has been heard regarding the alleged migration and nonpropagation of the introduced Mexican pheasant in this region. Local hunters claim to have shot the imported birds while other sportsmen maintain that there are none to be found.
“And like living coals, the apples,” sang Longfellow, “burned among the withering leaves.” But, says the New York Post, he didn’t think of mentioning whether those apples were Northern Spies, Baldwins, Deliciouses, Ben Davises or what. A red apple is a red apple to a city person. It’s only a countryman, as a rule, that bites into an apple with the keen look of connoisseur and calls it by its pet name.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 18, 1982
The Frederick County Commissioners may take a six-month option to acquire the Lake Linganore sewer and water systems, officials said Wednesday. In a closed workshop earlier this week, staff members asked to rejuvenate a plan to swap the utility systems for 367 future connections, County Commissioner Charles C. Smith confirmed. The taps would be traded with Phoenix Properties Inc., owner of the systems. Frederick County has a long-range police to take control of all privately owned sewer and water plants.
Annexation of Frederick Community College into the city of Frederick was approved by the college’s trustees Wednesday night. The board took the action during an executive session held an hour before the regularly scheduled meeting. FCC President Jack B. Kussmaul said several members had to leave so there wouldn’t have been a quorum at the regular session. He said if there’s any public disagreement with action taken, it would be voted on again at the next session. “The meeting was open,” he said, “just not at the time we said.”
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Nov. 18, 2002
Maryland State Police Lt. Scott Yinger said he’s witnessed every possible reaction from people to whom he has delivered the bad news — that a family member has died. “I’ve been grabbed,” he said. “I’ve been hit, people screamed, people ran away, people prayed, people seemingly did nothing. They have asked me if I’d like a cup of coffee.” Law enforcement agencies are responsible for notifying immediate family about a loved one’s death, often caused by accident, suicide or fowl play. And police officers dread the moment they have to look the family in the eye and deliver the news.
A Rocky Ridge barn was totaled and its owner sent to a burn center in Baltimore after an early-morning fire Sunday, fire officials said. Frank Williams had first- and second-degree burns on the back of his head after his barn caught on fire after 6 a.m., according to Wayne Powell of the Vigilant Hose Co. Fire officials said they think Mr. Williams arrived home late Saturday or early Sunday morning and backed his car into the barn. Officials believe he fell asleep in the car with the engine running, and the heat from the exhaust eventually lit a fire in the hay that was stored in the barn. Chief Steve Whetzel of the Rocky Ridge Volunteer Fire Co. estimated the barn held 600 large bales of hay. The barn and its contents were destroyed.
