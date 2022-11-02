100 Years Ago
Nov. 2, 1922
With a petition of some 350 signers, a delegation from this city will go to Annapolis this morning to plead with Governor Albert C. Ritchie to commute the death sentence of William A. Stultz to life imprisonment. Two petitions were in circulation yesterday, one by Miss Josephine Stultz, daughter of the condemned man, and the second by Harry J. Ebert, local grocer.
The Young Men’s Shop was awarded the contract for the winter uniforms of the Frederick policemen at a special meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen last night. The uniforms this season will be changed somewhat in model. The coats, instead of being the tight, high-buttoned blouse at the neck, will have a lay-down collar with lapels.For the purpose of propagating game here and increasing the supply in Frederick county, a game preserve has been started on the farms near this city along the Buckeystown pike and the New Design road. Protection of a State law is afforded so that in event persons enter the preserve and shoot the game being use thereon for propagation purposes severe penalties are provided. A number of ring-necked pheasants have been placed on the properties and it is purposed to see that they are given all the protection that the law allows.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 2, 1982
“Democratic” weather greeted Election Day 1982 and Frederick County’s 46,663 registered voters as they prepare to choose candidates for offices. Tradition, and some statistics, too, holds that fair weather makes for a strong turnout by Democrats. If the theory is true, descendants of Jefferson and Jackson should come to the polls in uncommon numbers. Using history as a guideline, more than 50 percent of the registered voters should show up to cast a ballot.
Two Frederick City police officers were injured, one seriously, following a high-speed chase Sunday night that ended in a head-on collision with a police cruiser at a roadblock on South Market Street. Flown from the scene by Maryland State Police helicopter was Sgt. William Hurt, 42. he was listed in serious condition Monday evening at the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems, Baltimore. Another police officer, Pvt. Diane L. Hawker, was treated at Frederick Memorial Hospital for a slight concussion and scraped knees. She was later released.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Nov. 2, 2002
Two people have told police they believe they saw sniper suspects John Allen Muhammad and John Lee Malvo driving around Myersville on separate occasions before their arrest Oct. 24. In one sighting, a Myersville Elementary School custodian said Friday that he thought he saw the pair’s blue 1990 Chevrolet Caprice outside the gasoline station Oct. 22 at 10:30 p.m. In another case, a person who drives a similar car called the Sniper Task Force after the arrest to say he believed he saw the Caprice cruising around the elementary school the day before the arrests.
Sheriff Jim Hagy was the man of the hour on Friday as officials at the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony repeatedly said it was his vision that made the center a reality. He shared the spotlight with references to the capture of the Washington-area sniper suspects last week at an interstate rest stop near Myersville.
Maryland gubernatorial hopeful Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend was a now show Friday night but Frederick County Democrats still rallied in the fading light of the 2002 campaign at Hood College.
