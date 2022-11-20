100 Years Ago
Nov. 20, 1922
The production of canned corn for the United States for the season just closed, according to data compiled by the National Canners’ Association and furnished to the Foodstuffs Division, Department of Commerce, amounts to 1,419,000 cases of 24 No. 2 cans to a case. This city furnished between 400,000 and 500,000 cases of the above amount. This production was packed at the three factories in this city and the one factory each at Middletown, Walkersville, Woodsboro, Adamstown, Buckeystown, Monrovia and Mount Airy.
It took two policemen and one deputy sheriff to get John Hartman, of near Urbana, to the county jail Sunday evening and an extra deputy sheriff was required to get him into a cell after he had gotten there. And he was only locked up after he had struck Deputy Sheriff Allen Bartgis in the mouth and had fought all four officers for some time. It started with responding to a call from the Frederick City Hospital. Officer Walsh hurried there Sunday evening and found Hartman there carrying on generally. He placed him under arrest and Hartman walked along with him peaceably to the corner of Fifth and Market streets. He refused to go farther, and more officers became involved in trying to get Hartman to jail.
Col. Markey, in speaking to the nation’s executive, described the excellent golf course in this county, and when told that the local course was one of the finest, having a natural hazard at every hole, President Harding at once promised to come to Frederick and play over the Catoctin Club course next summer. The president was high in his praise of Frederick and Frederick county. He remarked that he had made numerous trips though this section while Senator, but he had only made one trip through this city since becoming president.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 20, 1982
More riders need to use commuter trains if a proposed 9 percent rate hike is to be avoided, said Jim Carpenter, president of the local chapter of the Friends of the Railroad, at Friday night’s chapter meeting in Brunswick. “Getting the people back on the train. That’s where our primary objection is,” Carpenter said. Railroad officials have discussed the rate hike, but have postponed actions hoping a rise in the number of riders can avoid an increase.
Thomas Johnson High School hasn’t had an undefeated football team since 1971, and the fans were ready for the Patriots to take this season’s 10-0 record just one step further. Everyone knew it was more than just another game Friday night as the fans, cheerleaders and even the officials were emotionally psyched up. And none of the more than 3,000 fans who jammed TJ’s stadium was disappointed as the Patriots downed Thomas Stone 27-14 to advance to the Class A state championship game in College Park.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Nov. 20, 2002
WASHINGTON — The Senate voted decisively Tuesday to create a Homeland Security Department, delivering a triumph to President Bush and setting the stage for the biggest government reshuffling in a half-century as a way to thwart and respond to terrorist attacks. The new Cabinet-level department will merge 22 agencies with combined budgets of about $40 billion and employ 170,000 workers — the most grandiose federal reorganization since the Defense Department’s birth in 1917.
Western Maryland residents interested in reading everything from area history to local recipes are in luck. The first issue of Catoctin History has an article about the change in Catoctin Mountain forests since the white man appeared, a story about the Washington County slave who escaped and then wrote his former master a stern letter. Plus, it offers a tasty recipe for slippery pot pie. The magazine is being published twice yearly by the Catoctin Center for Regional Studies, a think tank co-sponsored by Frederick Community College and the U.S. National Park Service.
