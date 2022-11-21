100 Years Ago
Nov. 21, 1922
Nine conventions, including the thirtieth annual commencement of Hood College, will be held in this city next year. With the exception of one, all are statewide meetings, and with the exception of two, all will be in session three or more days. In addition to a large number of duly constituted delegates, the convention will attract many visitors, who will have ample time to acquaint themselves with the attractiveness of the city and the desirability of patronizing its places of business.
Miss Elizabeth Hughes was found dead in bed at her home in Creagerstown district early Monday morning by her brother, Francis Hughes, with whom she resided. She had been ill for some time. Her condition Sunday evening, when she retired, was not serious, her brother thought. Miss Hughes was aged 83 years, 7 months and 25 days.
Governor Ritchie Monday discovered the first instance of politics in the state public school system. He made this admission during his address before the students of the State Normal School at Towson. The future teachers, who were gathered in the assembly room of the administration building, were arranged by counties. The location of each group was proclaimed by a standard bearing the name of the county, which gave the hall the appearance of a state political convention. It was this appearance that caused the governor to open his address by saying that Monday was the first time he has found anything that looks like politics in the public school system of the state.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 21, 1982
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Nov. 21, 2002
ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Parris N. Glendening on Wednesday ordered $172.4 million in administrative spending cuts and nearly a 40 percent draw down on the state’s rainy day fund to close a $500 million budget deficit. While no layoffs or tax increases are expected right now, there also will be no bonuses for state employees earning more than $60,000 a year. The governor said he could not promise that there would be no layoffs in the future.
The Maryland Natural Resources Police has extended its hazardous condition advisory for the Potomac River through Friday. Recent precipitation has made river levels hazardous for recreational uses from Paw Paw, W.Va., downstream to Little Falls.
State highway engineers are surveying the one-lane bridge on Md. 75 over Motter’s Run for replacement within the next two to three years, according to state highway project manager Dan Williams. The bridge, which has visibly deteriorated, will most likely be entirely replaced and probably won’t be one lane after the work is completed, Mr. Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.