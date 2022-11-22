100 Years Ago
Nov. 22, 1922
The Maryland Crop Improvement Association, one of the allied organizations of the Maryland Agricultural Society, will hold a statewide corn show at the Armory, in connection with the three-days’ convention of the Maryland Agricultural Society, January 10, 11 and 12. The corn exhibition will be divided into seven classes, and cash prizes ranging from $15 to $2 will be awarded successful exhibitors in the first and second class, and cash prizes ranging from $10 to $2 will be awarded in the remaining five classes.
Most of us have been complaining bitterly about the cold and gloom and rain of the past few weeks. Glorious May, with its blaze of sunshine, has passed clean out of our recollection, and we are now talking about the horrors of the English summer, incidentally quite forgetting that in the east of England, July is actually one of the three wettest months in the year. The best way in which to comfort ourselves is by consideration of the fact that this world of ours is not growing colder and wetter, but warmer and drier, particularly the northern hemisphere. If we possessed records of the weather since the beginning of the Christian ear, it is certain that the temperatures over the whole of Europe and North America would show a starting rise.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 22, 1982
Thursday, Nov. 25, citizens all over the United States will observe Thanksgiving Day, with virtually all places of business closing so that families may observe the holiday together. All federal, state, county and city offices and banks will be closed in Frederick, as will business establishments with the exception of some restaurants.
Sometime on Wednesday, Dec. 1, Frederick County Commissioner Adrian McC. Remsberg will become “good old Mac,” a 49-year-old resident of the Middletown area. After one four-year term on the Board of County Commissioners of Frederick County, Remsberg, a member of the outgoing board’s Republican majority, is retiring from politics.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Nov. 22, 2002
Frederick Mayor Jennifer Dougherty broke a 2-2 vote tie in executive session Wednesday evening to go ahead with the sale of a small plot of land on which the controversial Ten Commandments monument stands, in all likelihood making a suit against the city by the American Civil Liberties Union moot, city representatives said. Selling the property to a private owner at a fair-market value price would take the decision of whether to keep or remove the monument out of the city’s control. The monument is on a small strip of land in Memorial Ground, fronting North Bentz Street, between Second and Third streets. The park is dedicated to Frederick County’s war dead.
An attempt to dig his way out of debt was apparently behind a 911 dispatcher’s money-making scheme, selling about $26,000 of county firefighting equipment over the Internet, according to detectives with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Michael A. Martinez, 23, of Walkersville, was arrested Thursday after a four-month investigation and charged with 16 counts of theft over $500 and theft scheme over $500, Detective Chuck Jenkins said. The charges stem from the theft of dozens of pieces of equipment that were sold over eBay, including air masks and tanks. The thefts, discovered in July, raised concerns about possible terrorism.
