100 Years Ago
Nov. 23, 1922
James E. Solt, proprietor of Solts’ Auto Garage, North Carroll street, was struck on the side of the head with an iron rod by Edward G. Butler Wednesday morning at the place of business of Mr. Solt and badly hurt. Butler was arrested later by Deputy Sheriff Davis, Mount Airy, and Policeman Walsh, charged with assault with intent to commit murder, and released on $500 bail for a hearing next Wednesday. It is understood that Butler, who is the proprietor of a garage at Ridgeville, went to the Solt garage and requested the latter to weld a broken rod on an automobile. Solt, it is said, told him that the work could not be done. One word brought on another, which resulted in Butler throwing the iron bar at Solt.
Improvements and repairs to about 13 rural schools have recently been completed, and work is progressing on the Emmitsburg high school and the east and west wings of the Boys’ high school, this city. The new wings, on which work was started sometime ago, was made necessary to properly facilitate the school for co-education, which has already been introduced.Ice, the first of the season, formed in this city and flurries of snow in the northern section of the county, were reported early Wednesday morning. During the afternoon the thermometer rose to 43, the low mark being 30. With Thanksgiving but one week off and but two weeks until December is ushered in, there is little now to expect but winter weather.
While engaged in repairing the spouting on a barn Tuesday afternoon Charles W. Shaffer, aged 69 years, residing on a farm about three miles south of Middletown, fell and suffered injuries to his back and hips. Shaffer, it is thought, attempted to shift his position, and grabbed hold of a cornice which gave way throwing him to the ground, a distance estimated to be about 25 feet.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 23, 1982
Frederick County Commissioner Richard Grossnickle and his family have been chosen Frederick County’s Outstanding Farm Family of the Year. Operating under the farm’s name, Rich-Les Farms, the Grossnickles were chosen from four finalists in the county. Grossnickle heads the family’s 520-acre dairy operation. His wife, Mary Sue, and their two children, Robert and Carole, also work on the farm.
Eligibility requirements of a proposed pension system for volunteer firemen and ambulance attendants drew county commissioners’ criticism Monday. The program would provide recipients small monthly payments after retirement based on their years of service to volunteer fire companies. The stipends would be funded with county tax dollars.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Nov. 23, 2002
Frederick County residents, convinced they were living in Florida during the winter of 2001, will get a chance to pretend they are in New England this coming winter. More snow than usual will fall on Frederick County during the coming cold season, according to the National Weather Service.
The state body that determines how much state money will be available for renovation and new school building projects in 2004 has not supported plans for new Tuscarora and Urbana elementary schools, or an addition to Urbana High School in its recent funding, school officials announced Friday. The State Interagency School Construction Program also denied the go-ahead on several new planning projects requested this year, such as the new East County High School, the Brunswick Middle School addition, Urbana Middle School or the Green Valley Elementary School renovation.
