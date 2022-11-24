100 Years Ago
Nov. 24, 1922
Repudiation Day was celebrated in the Courthouse by Frederick Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Thursday afternoon with appropriate and interesting exercises. Mrs. Francis Markell, regent of the chapter, presided and in an address paid a beautiful tribute of the flag. Judge Glenn H. Worthington, the principal speaker, delivered an interesting and instructive address on the Stamp Act and occurrences leading to it. After a few opening remarks, Clerk of the Court Eli G. Haugh read from the records the original order of the 12 “Immortal” judges in 1765, repudiating the English Stamp Act.
A mountain forest fire, said to be spreading rapidly, was reported to be working its way toward Wolfsville at 1 o’clock this morning. It was stated that the home of Lewis Foltz and the Black Rock Hotel was being menaced by the close proximity of the flames at that hour. It was also stated that two fires in different localities had joined and that hundreds of acres of land had been burned over.
Probably the most thorough and unique building development ever attempted in this city is now under construction by the Nicodemus Ice Cream Company. This company has purchased a tract of land opposite the Fair grounds and plans to develop a number of homes on the site. The streets on the 19 acres have already been laid out and ten bungalows are now under construction, five of which are nearing completion. One of the streets has been called Maryland Avenue, which connects with another street named Virginia Avenue. In naming the streets, it was thought that some section of the city should have thoroughfares named after the States in the Union. The sale price of each home will be $3,500 and each will have five rooms and a bath. All have been equipped with furnaces, bath accommodations, running water and electric lights.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 24, 1982
The Frederick County Zoning Board of Appeals Tuesday night voted to allow a Food and Drug Administration official to open a dog obedience night school at Shookstown and Gambrill Park roads. Over the objections of neighbors, who fear added noise and traffic in the area, the board unanimously approved the zoning exception with the condition that Sandra K. Woods allow only patrons access to the 17-acre farm from U.S. 40.
A new program for Medicaid funding of nursing home patients dominated discussion at the Citizens Nursing Home board meeting Tuesday night. In the words of Thomas M. Fox, county comptroller and board member, the program “withdraws nursing care and substitutes with administrative care.”
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Nov. 24, 2002
The Rev. Gerald Hanberry and his wife, Pat, share a passion for third world countries. They say their separate stints in the Peace Corps several years ago fueled that passion, which has evolved into a mission to “learn globally and act locally.” That mission earned the Rev. Hanberry a generous grant from the Lilly Foundation to travel to Central America on a quest for answers. Those answers generated more complex questions and a recommitment to be a catalyst for change in Frederick County. The trip, said the Hanberrys, changed their lives.
Many Arlo Guthrie fans used to sport long locks and tie-dyed shirts or some type of gear with ethnic-looking prints. Friday night at the Weinberg Center, a number of fans looked like the folks most of them used to rebel against. Graying men and women with sport jackets and plaid shirts, this time, brought along their kids, many of whom looked like the old hippie rebels Arlo still resembles.
The saw-whet owl is the smallest owl east of the Mississippi River. Sightings are rare in Maryland. But in the fall of the year the tiny owls take flight as they migrate from northern territories to more hospitable environments where food is plentiful. “Saw-whets are not residents (in Maryland). They’re rare here except in the very northern part of Frederick and Washington counties,” said Steve Huy of Middletown. Mr. Huy is one of the volunteers who run saw-whet owl banding stations in Maryland for Project Owlnet. There are four in the state, one near Bittinger in Garrett County, one at Adkin’s Arboretum near Denton, and one on Assateague Island. The fourth is on South Mountain, near Middletown. Mr. Huy mans that station.
