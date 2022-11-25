100 Years Ago
Nov. 25, 1922
The prolonged drought, over a longer period than can be recalled by the oldest inhabitants, has now reached a serious stage. Reports from every section of the county are to the effect that a water shortage exists, and in some localities it is causing apprehension. Springs and wells have gone dry, streams have ceased to flow, and creeks have become mere brooks. The Monocacy and Potomac rivers are so low that both can be crossed in places by stepping from one stone to another above the surface of the water.
The most violent wind storm of the year swept through Frederick valley Friday afternoon and evening, blowing down fodder stacks and demolishing fencing. In some sections of the valley, the storm resembled a hurricane. Farmers in the vicinity of Creagerstown found their fodder scattered everywhere. Lower sections of the valley made similar reports. In the wake of the windstorm came the first countywide snow flurry of the season. Snow was still lying on the ground at Braddock Heights and at other sections at a late hour Friday night.
After raging for more than fourteen hours and burning over approximately 1,500 acres of land, the forest fire on the Frederick county side of Catoctin mountain had practically burned itself out by 4 o’clock Friday afternoon. About one hundred men and boys, under the direction of the two deputy wardens, fought the flames all night and practically all of the following day.
Frank C. Hargett has leased for a period of years 17 acres of land, lying along the eastern slope of Catoctin mountain, at Braddock Heights, from Charles Wertheimer, which he will take possession April 1 and convert into a flower farm cultivating on an extensive scale dahlias, peonies, gladiolas, roses and chrysanthemums. The site is situated between the state highway and the Hagerstown and Frederick trolley road, and will be improved with an avenue leading from the road to the trolley line, where a station will be built.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 25, 1982
This date was Thanksgiving. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Nov. 25, 2002
Tina Jackson blinked back tears Sunday as she thanked Habitat for Humanity and those who helped build her new home for giving her family a place to love. Members of Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County and the Frederick Regional Council of Episcopal Churches, which pooled the efforts of nine area Episcopal churches in building Ms. Jackson’s single-family house in Adamstown, gathered for a dedication service outside the home Sunday afternoon. Mrs. Jackson qualified as the future homeowner for Habitat’s 19th home built in Frederick.
Dairy farms may be more vulnerable than other farms to urban change, but population growth also brings more opportunities that can help farmers, said Ralph Heimlich, the deputy director for analysis at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service. “Niche markets open up. Farmers can start selling their product to restaurants, though for the dairy farmer it’s harder to do because of health restrictions,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.