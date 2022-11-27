100 Years Ago
Nov. 27, 1922
One of the events held the afternoon of Armistice Day, the reel race between the Junior and United Fire Companies, will be run off again the afternoon of Thanksgiving Day, November 30, at 2 o’clock. This was one of the feature events on Armistice Day, being a challenge affair. The Uniteds made the better time in the race on that occasion, but it was found that their hose was not folded properly. This disqualified them. But the nozzle fell off the hose of the Junior Fire Company which, according to the rules covering reel races, disqualified that company. The committee of the Francis Scott Key Post American Legion decided to run the contest again.
An old-time butchering was held at the home of Fred C. Jacobs, near Feagaville, on Tuesday. Five fine hogs were killed, whose weights were 334, 332, 310 and 290 pounds. A pleasant day was spent and a fine dinner served.
Interesting statistics in regard to illiteracy in the state of Maryland have been published by the Department of Education of the Maryland Federation of Women’s Clubs. The statistics, based upon the 1920 census, reveal the total number of illiterates in Maryland over ten years of age to 64,434. There are more illiterate men of voting age in the state than there are women of the same age while rural illiteracy is greater than urban.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 27, 1982
Frederick area merchants are stocking their shelves, preparing to hawk their holiday wares tomorrow under the modified Frederick County “Blue Laws,” which allow store openings in the four Sundays before Christmas.
Frederick City’s municipal airport has come a long way since its creation almost 40 years ago, and Pat Patrick of Frederick Aviation Inc. said Friday he believes growth in facilities and the number of users will climb even more rapidly. Local expansion plans, coupled with the availability of federal funds and the increase of business users and business development at the Frederick airport should benefit the entire community, he explained.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Nov. 27, 2002
Duke Energy on Tuesday dropped its bid to build a power plant in Frederick County. According to a notice posted on the Maryland Public Commission’s website, Duke withdrew its application for the necessary certificate to build a power plant near Point of Rocks.
Happy holidays. There are a lot of them if you work for the government. Employees in all levels of government in the United States, including those working for Frederick County and the city of Frederick, get more paid holidays than most private sector workers, according to data from government and nonprofit groups. Most government employees are given between 10 and 14 paid holidays in a year, numerous sources show. That compares with an average of 9.3 in the private sector.
