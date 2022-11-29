100 Years Ago
Nov. 29, 1922
Although the observance of Thanksgiving has come to be more of a secular nature with the majority of people than of a religious trend, still it is primarily a religious feast and should be observed as such. It was first instituted for religious reasons as a day on which fitting tribute of gratitude might be given to God. The custom of recognizing the religious significance of the holiday is still observed generally in Frederick and practically all the churches of the city will hold special Thanksgiving services on that day. The blessings of the community are manifold and should be gratefully acknowledged on this day of Thanksgiving, which has been set apart from all the year by the proclamation of the President. There is so much for which Americans should be thankful that it would be impossible to enumerate all the reasons.
The six children of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hargett, of near Feagaville, were paroled in the custody of their parents under future order of the Frederick County Juvenile Court on Saturday. A petition of complaint was lodged by county truant officer Franklin D. Harshman. It was brought out at the hearing that none of the children had been school this year and last season the two older children attended school but six days. The children had been kept out of school due to lack of clothing.
The local post office is ready and waiting to exchange or make cash payment for the War Savings Stamps of the series of 1918. Postmaster J.A. Williamson said that there are more than $800,000 worth of the stamps in this county. These will be redeemable at the local office or at banks or trust companies. The postmaster has asked that no persons having War Savings Stamps sign their name on any place on the certificates until told to do so by a government employee at the post office or by a banking official at a bank.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 29, 1982
Gov. Thomas Johnson High School made history Saturday, becoming the first Frederick County school to win a state football championship after the Patriots’ 14-0 victory over Northwood High School of Montgomery County in the Class A title game at Byrd Stadium in College Park. TJ finished the season 12-0.
An otherwise pleasant Thanksgiving holiday weekend in Frederick County ended drearily Sunday, with more than one-half inch of rainfall but no serious accidents reported on crowded roadways. Frederick County road crews spread the first salt of the season Saturday night and Sunday morning in the northern section of the county to battle icy bridges and roads, according to Public Works Director Lawrence W. Johnson.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Nov. 29, 2002
A Frederick firefighter who waded into an icy Gaithersburg creek to save an injured truck driver said his rescue effort was “no big deal.” Capt. Demetrios Vlassopolous, 39, spotted what appeared to be a brush fire as he drove to his job with the Washington, D.C., Fire Department before dawn Thanksgiving morning. He stopped his vehicle along Interstate 270 to get a better look from a bridge spanning Seneca Creek. Below, what he had seen was the fire burning from diesel fuel on the ground and an 8,500-gallon tanker truck on its side in the creek. He grabbed a flashlight from his vehicle and made his way down a steep embankment to the scene. “It was amazing the driver was still alive,” he said. He estimated the truck and driver had dropped about 75 feet from the bridge above.
Two area football teams have a chance to accomplish something never before done in Frederick County. Middletown and Linganore have advanced to the state finals in their classifications, and if both teams win, it will be the first time the area has had a pair of state football champions during the same year. Middletown plays Hereford today, while Linganore plays Seneca Valley on Saturday. Both games will be held at Ravens Stadium in Baltimore.
Traditionally, eating Thanksgiving dinner in a restaurant isn’t traditional. Warm fuzzy family feelings are generally diminished by reservations, long lines and pricey dinners. But this wasn’t the case at the Main Street Grill in Emmitsburg, where turkey, stuffing, potatoes and the works, to feed 250 people were served up to all — gratis. No matter how many people come to eat on Thursday, grill owner Richard Caudell said the score of 18-pound turkeys he cooked up wouldn’t be going to waste. He said some people were taking dinners home to people who weren’t able to get out and that 27 people from a nursing home would be in for meals also.
