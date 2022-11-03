100 Years Ago
Nov. 3, 1922
William A. Stultz, who was sentenced to be hanged at the county jail this morning for the murder of Policeman John H. Adams on August 9, has been granted a stay of sentence of one week, until November 10. The action of Governor Albert Ritchie in ordering an “extension of the execution hour” followed the filing yesterday afternoon in the Montgomery county Circuit Court by Stultz’s attorneys of a motion for a new trial.
Running directly in front a a machine, George Mumford, the 13-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Mumford, Middletown, was knocked down and the machine passing directly over his body, was killed instantly. The accident occurred yesterday. Young Mumford, who was a carrier for The News in Middletown, was on his way to the East Middletown station for his papers. He had been riding on the rear of the wagon of Samuel Holter, near Middletown. As he neared the station he jumped directly in front of the machine of Harold Shemwell, of Richmond, Va., which was traveling eastward at a moderate rate of speed. The driver put on his brakes and made every effort to stop the machine.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 3, 1982
Incumbent Democrat Galen R. Clagett won the largest share of votes in the Frederick County Commissioners race Tuesday. Clagett had 76 more votes than his nearest competition, J. Anita Stup, a first-time Republican candidate. The other three county commissioner spots went to incumbents Charles C. Smith (D) and Richard L. Grossnickle (R), and former county commissioner Sterling E. Bollinger Sr. (D).
Republican Robert C. Snyder was elected Frederick County sheriff, defeating Democrat William A. Boone in Tuesday’s general election. It was a close battle between the two contenders, with Snyder edging Boone by 2,780 votes.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 3, 2002
As area campaigning plows into the final days before polls open Tuesday morning, candidates have not only started get-out-the-vote drives but have also spiced up their ads, to the distaste of some Frederick city voters. Voters in downtown Frederick said they were generally turned off by negative campaign ads and some even said the ads were likely to cause them to change their votes altogether.
In his first three months as Frederick’s police chief, Col. Kim Dine has taken the idea of “meet and greet” a step further — on his feet. An avid walker and self-professed “people person,” Chief Dine, 49, has made hoofing it part of his daily routine for getting to know the city and its people since he officially reported for duty July 15.
Albert Warfield, “Distinguished Mayor of Claggetsville” — as the sign in his front yard proclaims — walks past a collection of medium-sized pumpkins. Mr. Warfield does not exactly sell the pumpkins, people take them and leave money in a red box. Mr. Warfield runs his pumpkin business on the honor system. Prices range from 45 cents for small pumpkins to $7 for larger pumpkins. The 88-year-old resident of Claggestville, located just outside of Damascus, moves about 15 tons of pumpkins annually, although this year he had to buy pumpkins from another farm because of the drought. Mr. Warfield has run the pumpkin stand for 45 years with his wife, Catherine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.