100 Years Ago
Nov. 4, 1922
Practically the entire Ballenger district of this county will be posted early next week against trespassing and hunting. This tract of land that will be closed to hunters from the city will constitute about 5,700 acres. At a recent meeting of the Ballenger Grange it was decided to have the farmers in the district post their land in order to preserve the game. Last season a number of ringneck pheasants were liberated on the farms in this district and the farmers are determined to protect the birds.
Edith Hopkins, the 23-year-old mother of a four-week-old boy whose body was found Thursday evening on Adamstown pike a mile west of Adamstown has accused Christian Brashears of the crime. The mother of the infant said Friday morning that the man placed a bichloride of mercury tablet in the baby’s mouth and then hid the boy in the culvert where it was later discovered by Mary McKinney and Molly King, residents of Mountville, a village between Adamstown and Jefferson. The Hopkins woman is in jail and Brashears is at liberty under bail. County officials are inclined to doubt the story of Hopkins as Brashears, who is employed on the farm of Thomas Burgee, has witnesses who will testify that the man did not leave the farm Thursday afternoon and could not have possibly helped in the murder of the infant. Hopkins’ first story denied the child had been killed. She said that the baby had died several days previously and had been buried.
Over 10,000,000 people, or a third of those gainfully employed in the United States, are engaged in agriculture, forestry and animal husbandry. Their annual production of wealth is over $12,000,000,000. Ordinarily their buying power is largely the prosperity of railroads, industry and business generally. When agriculture is prosperous, business is good; but when there is distress in any of the important agricultural sections the vibrations of that distress the prosperity felt in the manufacturing and industrial centers.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 4, 1982
Amid protests from parents, the Frederick County Board of Education Tuesday accepted a Family Life and Human Development Advisory Committee report. The committee, which worked about 18 months on the nearly 50-page report, was asked by the BOE to evaluate the contents of the revised science-related Family Life curriculum. An exchange between Deborah Cole, a parent, and members of the board followed the presentation of the report. At several points Mrs. Cole and others in the audience, some holding Bibles, were told they were “out of order.” “So are you (out of order),” Mrs. Cole told board president Frances W. Ashbury, “for putting this garbage into the hands of our children.” An area Mrs. Cole cited as an example was the inclusion of masturbation in the seventh-grade curriculum.
Frederick County Commissioner Galen R. Clagett probably will be elected president of the next Board of County Commissioners when it meets Dec. 1. Clagett was the leading vote-getter on the Democratic ticket, which has a 3-to-2 majority on the board. According to precedent, the person who leads the ticket of the majority party becomes president of the board.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Nov. 4, 2002
Citing public opinion polls giving him a good chance of becoming Maryland’s first Republican governor in decades, Robert Ehrlich rallied supporters Sunday outside the Frederick County courthouse, joined by fellow GOP candidates for local, state and federal offices.
A fire broke out in an outbuilding behind Jug Bridge Seafood Restaurant on Saturday night, but little damage was done, according to restaurant owner Joan McIntire. Frederick city fire companies responded to the 10:30 p.m. blaze in a wood-frame building that houses a boiler.A dump truck driver lost his load of feed corn on Md. 194 when he was cut off by another driver Saturday afternoon, according to Maryland State Police. Anthony Wilcom, 61, of Walkersville, was forced onto the shoulder of the road before he rammed into the back of a Toyota pickup truck driven by George Cleaver of Frederick. Mr. Cleaver had pulled onto the northbound Md. 194 from Frederick Road, troopers said. Mr. Wilcom swerved to avoid hitting Mr. Cleaver, who also swerved onto the shoulder. The crash caused the dump truck to tilt and drop its load of corn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.