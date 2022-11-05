100 Years Ago
Nov. 5, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 5, 1982
Frederick City officials unanimously voted Thursday night not to fund the South End Coalition of Frederick (SECOF) for a second year. But SECOF Board of Directors President Cora Brown, who said the city has not been cooperative with the organization throughout the year, vowed, “SECOF intends to stay organized if we have to knock on every citizen’s door throughout Frederick City to collect funds to operate.”
With Julien P. Delphey’s defeat in Tuesday’s election, Del. James E. McClellan is in line to become chairman of Frederick County’s delegation to the Maryland General Assembly.
Up to two inches of rain fell on Frederick County Thursday, putting a damper on a week which began with clear skies and warm temperatures. The rain had stopped by late Thursday evening. Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies, accompanied by cooler temperatures, are expected the rest of the week.
A Union Bridge factory has been condemned after a weekend fire that officials are calling “suspicious.” About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, neighbors reported the fire at the Union Bridge Clothing Co., owned by H.L. Hartz and Sons Inc. of Frederick. After three hours, 130 firefighters and 18 pieces of equipment brought the blaze under control. The fire, which will require the building to have extensive renovations, comes just as 75 workers at the plant were to return after a seasonal layoff that began Oct. 1. The workers’ plight remains uncertain. Reports say there may be a consolidation of the Union Bridge and Frederick clothing manufacturers. In Frederick, Hartz employs about 125 workers.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Nov. 5, 2002
A convicted rapist was found dead in his jail cell early Monday just days after receiving three consecutive life sentences for brutally attacking a Jefferson woman. The State Medical Examiner’s Office said it has not determined how Brett Michael Heath, 35, of Feagaville, died. There were no signs of foul play, said Sheriff Jim Hagy. At about 5:30 a.m. Monday, Heath was found in cardiac arrest by correctional officers at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. The officers started cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and the effort was continued by an ambulance crew en route to Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 6:11 a.m.
In a departure from a centuries-old tradition, Frederick County voters are not choosing their tax collector in today’s election. Last year, the county treasurer became a staff-hired position under state law — a charge initiated by a 5-0 county commissioners vote. Lois Filby, elected county treasurer in 1994 and 1998, championed the change in how treasurer is chosen.
To prevent the city from becoming littered with signs, changes to Frederick’s temporary sign ordinance have been finalized and will take effect Nov. 15. Temporary signs include “but are not limited to banners, streamers, pennants, freestanding signs, air- and gas-filled balloons and figures.”
