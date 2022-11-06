100 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 1922
The Republican County Central Committee held its final meeting at the Y.M.C.A. Saturday afternoon at which every district in the county was represented. It was the largest committee meeting of the campaign, and much enthusiasm prevailed. Democrats held a conference at their headquarters at the same time, at which all of the county districts were also represented.
Nearly 3,000 men, representing practically every election district in the county, marched Sunday afternoon in the sixth annual Frederick county Sunday school parade, the biggest religious demonstration made up entirely of men of this county’s history. Washington county sent two bands and a delegation of 385 men, headed by R. Paul Smith, formerly of this city, who seven years ago originated the Men’s Adult Bible Class parade as it was originally known. Two mass meetings followed the street demonstration, one in the Empire theatre for women and one in the City Opera House for men.
Winter vegetables are coming onto the local market rapidly now. Quantities are being shipped to this city while the county continues to do its share to supply the Frederick stores. An unprecedented thing has happened in this city. Turnips are quoted at just twice the price of Irish potatoes. As a general thing, potatoes retail for at least twice as much as do turnips, but the scarcity of the latter this year has forced the price to new high levels. They are almost entirely shipped from Baltimore city, and the majority of them are raised in the vicinity of that city. The local turnip crop was almost a complete failure.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 1982
Timothy Buzbee, of Frederick City, was arrested Friday night and identified by police as the man who raped 16 Montgomery County women over the past 1 1/2 years. Buzbee was employed as a real estate surveyor for a Gaithersburg firm. Search warrants signed by Frederick County Circuit Judge William W. Wenner were executed at the Buzbee home. Montgomery and Frederick police removed “paraphernalia related to the crime” from the house, according to Frederick City Police Inspector Paul W. Mossburg. The rapist who terrorized the Aspen Hill area of Silver Spring for 18 months always wore a mask during his assault, according to victims.
Circuit rider town managers are an old concept with a new twist. The concept stemmed from the old circuit rider ministers, who used to traverse territories in the Old West trying to keep religion in the lives of settlers and frontiersmen. Circuit rider town managers traverse rural areas, trying to bring local government up-to-date with modern town management techniques. The idea has been around for about the past decade. Maryland picked up the program in 1979, joining with federal and local governments in Western Maryland, Cecil County and the Eastern Shore to fund it.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 2002
Republican Robert Ehrlich defeated Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend in the Maryland governor’s race Tuesday, ending 34 years of Democratic rule with a sweeping victory in rural areas and Baltimore suburban counties. With 95 percent of precincts reporting, Mr. Ehrlich won 53 percent of the vote to 47 percent for Ms. Townsend.
It was close throughout Tuesday evening, but after a bitterly contested race that redefined the financial scope of Maryland’s Senate elections, four-year incumbent Republican State Sen. Alex Mooney retained his seat Tuesday night, fending off challenger Del. Sue Hecht.
In a Frederick County Commissioners election dominated by land development issues, anti-growth incumbent Republican John L. Thompson Jr. won the most votes in Tuesday’s balloting. Slow-growth incumbent Democrat Jan Gardner also won as did three candidates agreeable to the building industries: John Lovell Jr., Mike Cady and Bruce Reeder.
