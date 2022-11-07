100 Years Ago
Nov. 7, 1922
100 Years Ago
Nov. 7, 1922
Plans are already under way for the eighth annual convention of the Maryland Agricultural Association, State Farm Bureau Federation and Affiliated Associations, which will be held at the State Armory January 10, 11 and 12. It will be the first of a series of State-wide conventions to be held in this city during the coming year and will bring together 1,000 or more delegates representing every farm organization in the State.
The amount of cider made by the Frederick county farmers this year is less than in normal years, according to County Agent John McGill. This has not been due to a shortage of apples, he added, but is caused by the fact that the farmers prefer to ship their crops.
Women may have a Sunday school parade and rally similar to that which has been held by the men for the past six years, if the suggestion made by the speaker at the women’s meeting in the Empire Theatre Sunday afternoon is carried out. It was Mrs. L. Elaine Rising, Washington, who delivered the address in the course of which she urged a demonstration on the part of the women similar to that by the men.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 7, 1982
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Nov. 7, 2002
Weinberg Center director Stewart Seal, suspended without pay Oct. 25 for alleged financial improprieties while making stage improvements, is scheduled to return to work today. But within a month, his job could be curtains. He appears to have argued himself out of a job. The position he insists he holds doesn’t exist, Mayor Jennifer Dougherty said.
FAIRFAX, Va. — Sniper suspect John Allen Muhammad and 17-year-old John Lee Malvo were charged Wednesday in the October slaying of an FBI analyst in Fairfax County, police said. The two men have been accused of shooting 17 people, killing 12 and wounding five in Alabama, Louisiana, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Investigations are pending into several other shootings, including one in Arizona.
