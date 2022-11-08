100 Years Ago
Nov. 8, 1922
The death warrant from Governor Ritchie fixing Friday, November 10, before 2 o’clock in the afternoon, for the execution of William A. Stultz, was read to the prisoner yesterday about noon by Sheriff James A. Jones. It is understood that the prisoner made no reply.
Citizens of the city and county were given the benefit of the News-Post election service Tuesday night. Figures from the county and state and the various other states were flashed on a screen opposite the News-Post building by means of a stereoptican before a very large crowd until midnight.
The annual Kemptown Community Show will be held in the Kemptown Hall, November 16 and 17. The object of the exhibit is to promote greater agricultural interest and to develop a stronger spirit of cooperation among the residents of the community.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 8, 1982
One of Frederick County’s major employers, the board of education, will begin contract talks with the local teacher’s association Tuesday. The present contract was negotiated three years ago and will expire at the end of this school year. The major areas such as salaries, insurance and class size were obvious concerns, said Beverly Stonestreet, president of the Frederick County Teachers Association. The current base salary for a beginning teacher is $13,140.
Maryland’s system of courts is considering several novel ideas to cope with a steadily increasing workload, according to the recently released 1981-82 annual Report of the Maryland Judiciary. The report describes how the judiciary is attempting to handle the large workload with computer scheduling, closed-circuit television and by sharply limiting a defendant’s ability to demand jury trials.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 8, 2002
Normally, Theresa Duley wouldn’t take a shower outside on a cold November afternoon in front of dozens of onlookers. Neither would Frederick Police Officer Scott Shepardson, unless it was in the interest of public safety. And it was just that as the Frederick Police Department, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) simulated a response to an anthrax exposure in the parking lot of the Law Enforcement Center on Thursday. The exercise was designed to teach police officers and emergency medical workers how to decontaminate each other in the event of a biological attack in the United States.
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has readied a plan for vaccinating some U.S. troops against smallpox and is awaiting White House approval before giving the first shots, according to a senior defense official. Amid heightened concerns over biological warfare, the Pentagon is pushing to provide every available form of protection for troops who might be exposed to germ weapons in Iraq or elsewhere. U.S. officials said this week that they believe Iraq is among four nations that have unauthorized samples of smallpox; the others are Russia, North Korea and France.
