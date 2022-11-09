100 Years Ago
Nov. 9, 1922
William A. Stultz will hang tomorrow morning for the murder of Officer John H. Adams on August 9. This was decided Wednesday at Rockville when the Court, Chief Judge Hammond G. Urner and Associate Judges Glenn H. Worthington and Edward C. Peter, on the bench, refused to entertain a motion for a new trial. The court not only overruled the motion for a new trial but denied a motion made Wednesday by Attorney Sherman P. Bowers for a modification of sentence. At the conclusion of the trial, he approached Attorney John A. Garrett and shook hands with him. He said to his lawyer, “If they are determined for me to go, I am ready.”
The Frederick high school football team held a snappy practice at Cadet Field Wednesday afternoon. After the practice Coach William Aldridge took his candidates on a three-mile cross-country run up to Seventh street, out past the Reservoir to Wilson Place, down to the Montevue pike, in the pike and Fourth street, up Elm to the high school. Every effort is being made to get the team into shape for the game with Shepherd College at Cadet Field Saturday morning at 10:30 o’clock.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 9, 1982
A district court judge Monday denied bond for the 25-year-old Frederick City man charged with two of the 16 Aspen Hill rapes in the past 18 months. Timothy Joseph Buzbee showed no emotion at his bond hearing. He stared straight ahead, apparently ignoring his wife, father and father-in-law sitting in the courtroom. Buzbee was linked to one rape through a stolen credit card used several times in the Frederick area, the prosecutor told the judge.
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Monday it will decide whether someday all new automobiles sold in the United States will be equipped with airbags or automatic seat belts.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Nov. 9, 2002
Thirty years ago, the Saturday night television show “Emergency” was religiously watched by would-be firefighters across the country. Today, from noon to 4 p.m., firefighting enthusiasts can visit the Frederick County Fire Museum during Junior Fire Co.’s open house at 535 N. Market St. “‘Emergency’ did a lot to help boost the emergency medical technician program,” said museum chairman Chip Jewell, the vice president of Junior Fire Co. who has seen a lot of changes since he started dispatching back in 1971. For example, he said, in 1971 the county responded to about 1,500 emergency calls. Nowadays, he said, county emergency crews responds to 30,000 per year.
Although the legislature has become more diverse statewide, the loss of two veteran female legislators in the election means Frederick County’s delegation will be an all-male one, at least for the next four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.