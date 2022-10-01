100 Years Ago
Oct. 1, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 1, 1982
Married in 1923 and widowed many years later, the mother of two sons, foster mother to a niece, and grandmother of six, Margaret Byrd Rawson, with degrees from Swarthmore College and the graduate school of the University of Pennsylvania, has taught sociology at Hood College, has been a psychologist with the Frederick County Health Department, wrote “Developmental Language Disability — Adult Accomplishments of Dyslexic Boys,” the second of the Hood College Monograph Series books, likes horseback riding and mountain hiking, enjoys classical music and has canoed in Canada and Minnesota. She has “been across this country by various means a number of times,” and goes to Canada every summer. As editor-in-chief of the Orton Dyslexia Society, Mrs. Rawson reviews technical books — 10 this year — and writes for Annals of Dyslexia, the Society journal. Since 1935, she has toiled tirelessly and made innumerable contributions to finding cause and treatment for this learning disability that affects children and adults all over the world.
From the “As the Crow Flies” column, by Elinor Miller: For those who are tuned in to the activities of birds, these are the days when fall migration is evident. No matter where you go outside, even if it’s only a short time, you can notice the movement of birds. You don’t have to go to any special area to witness this annual phenomenon, this regular, seasonal movement of entire populations of birds from one geographic location to another.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Oct. 1, 2002
For the third time in just over a week, vandals broke windows and doors at Linganore High School, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Early Monday morning, the deputies discovered the most recent vandalism, which included damage to a newly-purchased truck and 66 broken windows at the school, said Marita Loose, public information officer for Frederick County Public Schools.
Candidates for Frederick County Commissioners squared off at a forum Monday sponsored by the local Maryland Municipal League chapter, which admitted mistakes in the format. The MML had come up with 20 questions before the forum began. When it started, candidates drew numbers out of a hat to discover which questions they would answer at the podium on the stage. But Middletown Burgess William Thompson said some candidates were faxed the questions days in advance, while others got them Monday morning and others didn’t see them until the evening the forum began. Frederick Mayor Jennifer Dougherty called it an “honest mistake.”
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.