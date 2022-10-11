100 Years Ago
Oct. 11, 1922
Carrying out the policy of the International organization, the local Kiwanis Club devoted yesterday’s luncheon meeting at Wayside Inn to the farmer and his problems. County Agent John McGill was the speaker. After explaining the difficulties that the farmers face at the present time, he called upon the members to give their moral support to the efforts that are being put forth by the farmers themselves to better their own conditions. On account of the low prices of farm products and the hight cost of everything that he must buy, the farmer is about as hard hit as is any time in the history of agriculture.
The drought would seem to have broken. Yesterday was one wet day and such a day the people of the county have been looking forward to for some weeks. It rained hard the night before and continued the greater part of the day. The precipitation in the city totaled .67 of an inch, bringing the total since the wet spell started, up to 1.05 inches. And the rainfall in the county was still heavier. This cheered the heart of the farmer, who has been anxious about the wheat crops for 1923.The colportage committee of the Young Men’s Bible Society of Frederick county has just received a shipment of 210 copies of the Bible which it intends placing in the Francis Scott Key Hotel building as soon as that building is ready to be occupied. The furnishing of Bibles in the various hotels of the country is generally left to the Gideons but local pride prompted the local bible Society to donate the copies for the Key Hotel.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 11, 1982
Despite the closing of Sagner Inc. in 1973, workers of the clothing company still get together each year for a banquet. The reunion was held Sunday at Independent Hose Co. Speakers were Arthur Richell, once supervisor of mechanics for all of Sagner Inc., and Miss Sarah Barron, once head of the workers union AC-WA.
Ludwell Catlett, director of Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, has issued an urgent appeal for donation of used goods, clothing and household items. In making his appeal, Catlett noted that the requirements for inexpensive merchandise, especially clothing for school-age children, had increased significantly with the current economic downturn.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Oct. 11, 2002
GAITHERSBURG — The single bullet that killed a Gaithersburg man in Manassas, Va., on Wednesday night was positively linked to the gun of a spree shooter, bringing the death toll to seven. Montgomery County Police Chief Charles A. Moose announced the results late Thursday, saying “forensic work linked the shooting to Montgomery County, Spotsylvania, Va., and the District of Columbia. Manassas is about 35 miles southwest of Montgomery County, where five people were killed last week. One man was killed in Washington, and a woman was wounded by the sniper last Friday in Fredericksburg, Va.
As of late Thursday night, half the town of Woodsboro was without water after a sinkhole in the area of Copper Oaks caused a break in the town’s pipeline in the afternoon, said Burgess Donald Trimmer. The break left all residents without water for at least six hours, he said. By late Thursday afternoon, Woodsboro had lost a quarter of a million gallons of water, its entire reservoir. The town has a population of under 1,000 people and normally uses about 60,000 gallons of water per day.
