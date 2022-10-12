100 Years Ago
Oct. 12, 1922
Two men held up five men and robbed the general merchandise store of Charles Waskey at Catoctin Tuesday evening at 6 o’clock, rifling the Lander post office, which is in the store, turned the pockets of their victims inside out, obtained a sum of approximately $40, and made good their getaway.
The Maryland and Pennsylvania Railroad is planning to experiment with gasoline-propelled trains, which are now being used in other states, on the run between Baltimore and Bel Air.
On Monday afternoon, the home of Mr. and Mrs. George McC. Miller, near Lewistown, was the scene of a very pretty event, the occasion being the celebration of the fiftieth wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. William L. Culler, of near Feagaville. An elegant dinner was served, and it was followed by a course of ice cream and cake. Mr. Culler wore the swallow tail coat in which he was married fifty years ago. He has outgrown the rest of his wedding suit.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 12, 1982
WASHINGTON — An icy stretch of water above Alaska named Diapir Field may hold the biggest reserves of oil and gas found in the United States in 14 years. The oil industry is gearing up for the 1.8 million-acre lease sale this week, which could bring in a record $3 billion in bids. The Diapir Field is named for the type of geological formation. The Interior Department estimates that Diapir holds 2.4 billion barrels of oil and 1.8 trillion cubic feet of gas.
Frederick volunteer fire companies have decided they need legal protection when they go into nearby counties to fight fires. They also feel Frederick County should be able to offer the same protection to other outside fire companies that assist in fighting Frederick County fires. The county volunteer Firemen’s Association proposes the county commissioners enter mutual aid agreements with surrounding counties to protect firemen from liability while on duty.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Oct. 12, 2002
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A man filling up his car at a Virginia gas station was shot to death Friday in the most brazen attack yet by the Washington area sniper, committed as a state trooper investigated an accident across the street. The trooper heard the shot and saw the victim fall. The gunman vanished into the gray drizzle. “Obviously, we’re dealing with an individual who is extremely violent and doesn’t care,” Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Howard Smith said. Authorities did not immediately confirm the shooting was the eighth slaying committed by the sniper over the past 10 days. But like the other attacks, witnesses described a single shot fired apparently at random at someone going about his everyday activities. And three earlier attacks occurred at gas stations.
As of Friday night, all but about 35 Woodsboro town residents had water, said water and sewer commissioner Gary Smith. The entire town was left without water for six hours Thursday afternoon after a sinkhole burst in Woodsboro Town Park, breaking water and sewer lines on the east side of Israel’s Creek near the Copper Oaks neighborhood.
