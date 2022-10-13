100 Years Ago
Oct. 13, 1922
There is a persistent rumor about Brunswick in railroad circles and which if realized means much to the growth, commercial prosperity and business importance of Brunswick. It is that the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad Company will have built during the coming year the great freight transfer and classification hump yard east of the town toward Washington Junction, plans and specifications for which have been drawn and estimates made for several years. The building of this yard will, it is understood, entail the expenditure of approximately one million dollars, in building and extending culverts, grading of the yard and a building an immense hump yard with a capacity of classifying over 2,000 freight cars in 24 hours.
The automobile of John Fisher, this city, was stolen last night in Hagerstown. Mr. Fisher, who had been over to the fair, stopped his car in front of the Hamilton Hotel on Washington street, where he left it parked for a few minutes. When he returned, the machine was missing. He immediately reported the theft to the state police headquarters, Braddock Heights. Search was made at once, but up to a late hour last night the car had not been recovered. It was a Nash touring car and carried a Maryland license No. 148 185.
40 Years Ago
Oct. 13, 1982
The Frederick County Commissioners Tuesday decided unanimously the county board of education can bid for 18 new and replacement buses, five less than the board requested. The board requested the commissioners’ permission to bid on three new buses to replace buses lost in July because contractors decided not to renew agreements with the county. Twelve more buses also were requested — one to use for field trips, one for a local growth area, five to improve the number of buses in the spare fleet and five smaller, 26-passenger buses. The board expects the 23 buses to cost $614,000 at $25,300 for each 66-passenger bus and $26,700 for the 23-passenger buses.
It was a homey, informal candidates forum in Buckeystown Tuesday night, complete with coffee and donuts and the sound of clicking knitting needles as one member of the audience worked on an afghan while listening to political statements. The forum focused on the four candidates running for two House of Delegate seats in District 4A. Vying for the spots are Democrats Thomas H. Hattery and George H. Litttrell, and Republicans Hugh M. Warner and Mary G. Williams.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The “50 Years Ago” summary will return April 1, 2023.)
20 Years Ago
Oct. 13, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
